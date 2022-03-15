Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Launch Price Rs 2.03 L – 7 Colours

Scram 411 is essentially a road-biased multi-use ADV bike based on the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan

One of the most awaited new bikes this year, Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched today at a competitive price point. It does not have any direct rival currently, which is a significant advantage.

While Himalayan is a true-blue adventure bike, Scram 411 is more versatile. It has capabilities to dominate city streets as well as tackle mild to moderate off-road environments. Royal Enfield says the technical term for this new motorcycle is ADV Crossover, but they like to call it SCRAM.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Prices

Scram 411 will appeal to folks who are looking for an all-purpose bike with ADV characteristics. It is priced from Rs 2.03 lakh and goes till Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-sh. All prices are ex-sh. Prices are as per the colour option you select. Below are the colour options of RE Scram 411 and its respective prices.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Prices Ex-Sh Rs Lakh Graphite Blue 2.03 Graphite Red 2.03 Graphite Yellow 2.03 Blazing Black 2.05 Skyline Blue 2.05 White Flame 2.08 Silver Spirit 2.08

Himalayan does not fulfil that need, as its not suitable for city streets. In comparison, Scram 411 will make every day commutes a lot more fun and also allow explorations beyond city limits. To make it possible, the bike has been equipped with block-patterned dual-purpose tyres at both ends.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Highlights

Another advantage is that Scram 411 is lighter, as compared to Himalayan. It does not get Himalayan’s signature exoskeleton, which comprises dedicated luggage racks at front and rear. Being lightweight makes Scram 411 more agile, which will be useful in city ride conditions. It gets a single-piece grab rail at rear.

Talking about styling, Scram 411 has a retro profile with features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, wire spoke wheels and wide rear fender. Other key features include single piece seat, upswept exhaust, rugged engine guard and multi-display instrument cluster. The bike is available with exciting dual-tone colour options. For a sporty look, rim edges have the same shade as used in the respective colour theme.

With its centrally-placed foot pegs, Scram 411 is expected to offer comfortable riding ergonomics. In an off-road environment, the raised handlebar ensures that users are able to ride the bike standing up. Low, scooped seat design ensures optimal balance and handling across varied terrains.



Royal Enfield Scram 411 specs

Scram 411 gets the same 411cc, air cooled, single cylinder motor, coupled with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Power output is rated at 24.3 bhp while peak torque is at 32 Nm. Being lightweight and with a compact profile, Scram 411 has capabilities to zip through city streets. The powerful engine has ample torque for challenging terrain.

Suspension system comprises telescopic forks at front and linkage rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike has 19-inch and 17-inch wheels at front and rear, respectively. In comparison, Himalayan has larger 21-inch front wheel. Ground clearance is 200mm, which is pretty decent for dirt tracks.

It remains to be seen how rival OEMs respond to Scram 411. Himalayan has been challenged by recently launched Yezdi Adventure and something similar could be possible for Scram 411 as well. Road-biased ADVs are gaining popularity, which is likely to attract other two-wheeler manufacturers in the near future.