Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 TVC Leaks – New Details

Scram 411 is expected to be priced around Rs 20k cheaper than Himalayan that is offered at Rs 2.15 lakh

As part of its plan to expand its portfolio, Royal Enfield will be using its existing platforms to launch new products. It helps reduce development and production cost. We have seen this with Meteor and upcoming Hunter in 350cc segment. Royal Enfield 650cc range will also be expanded with the existing platform being used for 650 twins. Another new product is Scram 411, which is based on Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411

Urban dwellers do get the call of the wild, but possibilities are fairly limited due to professional and other commitments. For such folks, investing in a true-blue adventure bike like Himalayan doesn’t seem appropriate. Moreover, it’s not possible for everyone to own multiple bikes. Royal Enfield Scram 411 seems like a better choice, as it can effectively tackle both city streets and mild off-road tracks.

Himalayan’s scope for use in urban environment is limited by its bulky profile. Of course, one can ride it, but it will be a challenge in heavy traffic and tight spots. As a solution, Scram 411 drops much of the adventure-tourer equipment.

It includes Himalayan’s signature exoskeleton that has heavy-duty luggage racks at front and rear. This reduces the bike’s width and makes it lightweight as well, ensuring a better fit for urban commuting needs. Ahead of launch tomorrow, official TVC has leaked online.

Other features that have been removed from Scram 411 include knuckle guards, windscreen and raised front fender. 21-inch front wheel used with Himalayan has been replaced with smaller 19-inch unit. This has effectively reduced overall height of the bike. Ground clearance has come down to 200 mm, as compared to 220 mm of Himalayan. At the rear, Scram 411 has standard-looking grab rail.

The bike seems appropriate for everyday commutes and some weekend fun, as compared to endless hours of extreme off-roading possible with Himalayan. On streets, Scram 411 can easily merge with the rest of the traffic. In comparison, Himalayan’s presence on the tarmac often gets quite a few curious glances and some frowns as well.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 specs

Powering the bike will be the same 411cc engine in use with Himalayan. The single cylinder, air cooled unit makes 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. To match the bike’s road-biased character, the engine could be tweaked accordingly.

Other hardware includes standard telescopic forks, linkage rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Wheels are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, shod with block-patterned dual purpose tyres. Features like Tripper Navigation are optional and can be added via Royal Enfield’s MIY customization utility.

At the time of its launch, Royal Enfield Scram 411 will not have any direct rivals. This can work to the bike’s advantage. Competitive pricing is another factor that can help boost sales of Scram 411.