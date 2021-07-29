Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied Testing – New Variant Or Engine Upgrade?

Royal Enfield’s on-going product offensive will see around 28 new/next-gen products by 2027

With an average of around four new launches planned every year, multiple Royal Enfield test mules have been spotted in action since 2020. The latest sighting is a bit intriguing, as it reveals Himalayan in a new form. As may be recalled, Himalayan was updated earlier this year in February. This increases the possibility that a new model of Himalayan could be under development.

Himalayan road-biased model key features

Although the core design is the same, there are a number of changes that indicate towards a road-biased variant. For example, the test mule has smaller front tyre. Standard Himalayan comes with 21-inch front tyre, which is there to ensure superior off-roading experience. A larger tyre can handle uneven surfaces much better as compared to a smaller tyre.

Other things missing on the test mule include windscreen and fork gaiters. This again supports the view that Royal Enfield is working on a road-biased version of Himalayan. This new model could target folks who are primarily looking for better on-road riding dynamics. It would appeal to users who prefer exploring city streets and highways over extreme off-road trails.

Another key change is that the signature exoskeleton of Himalayan has been replaced with tank shrouds. This would work as a key visual differentiator for road-biased Himalayan.

An improved 411cc engine probably?

In addition to the visual changes, it is possible that Royal Enfield may also be testing an updated version of the 411cc engine. The company has consistently worked on improving its motorcycles including features, engine and other hardware.

Most recent example is the introduction of an entirely new J platform and an overhauled 350cc engine. These were introduced for the first time with Meteor 350. Other 350cc models will also get the updated engine and chassis in the coming months.

Royal Enfield could be targeting to achieve something similar with the 411cc engine. In that case, it would be safe to assume that new Himalayan will offer improved performance and smoother rides. In its current form, the 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor is capable of generating max power of 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000rpm – 4,500rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

What about 650cc Himalayan?

There are speculations that Royal Enfield is testing a 650cc version of Himalayan. But as per reports, that model is being developed at the company’s facility in UK. This road-biased version is not the 650cc Himalayan, as its engine looks more like the 411cc unit. We will have to wait some time to get better clarity on Royal Enfield’s plans for its bestselling ADV.

