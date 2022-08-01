Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Fully Leaks – Blue And White Dual Tone

Critical sub-systems like engine, frame, suspension, braking system, etc., will be carried over from the well-established Meteor 350

The eagerly awaited Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a new derivative of the two wheeler brand’s new 350 cc platform is days away from its launch. The retro classic motorcycle has just been homologated. Registration formalities at regional transport authorities have commenced earlier this month. The said document also throws light on important specifications of the motorcycle.

To be underpinned by the new J-Platform which debuted with the Meteor 350, the Hunter 350 is essentially a roadster variant of the donor model. In fact, the registration approval document clearly mentions the Meteor as the base model and Hunter as its variant. This means the duo will share majority of the components.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Fully Leaks

To be launched on 7th Aug, specs and colours of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 leaked earlier today. Now, the first units of Hunter have started to arrive at dealer yards across India. The variant seen here, is likely to be the top Metro Retro variant, which will be offered in dual tone colour. The Hunter Rebel Blue colour seen in these leaked photos, is seen in dual tone colour scheme of blue and white.

In terms of dimensions, the soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is more compact than its cruiser sibling. At 1,370 mm, the wheelbase is 30 mm shorter while the length is down a good 85 mm at 2,055 mm. The new RE is also narrower and shorter with width and height of 800 mm and 1,370 mm respectively. The gross vehicle weight is rated at 360 kg and the Hunter is homologated to transport 2 persons.

The compact dimensions are atypical of Royal Enfield motorcycles. With a sleek yet nostalgic design, the company will be aiming to bring in new breed of younger audience to its forum.

We expect the twin down-tube frame of the Meteor to be carried forward but with a different geometry. The motorcycle will be suspended by traditional telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks adjustable for pre-load. The previous spyshots confirmed that the Hunter 350 will adopt 17-inch alloy wheels.

The front and rear tyre sections are 110 mm and 140 mm respectively. Just like the Meteor, the braking system will be composed of twin-piston 300 mm front and single-piston 270 mm rear disc brakes (both floating calipers), governed by Dual-channel ABS. A semi-digital instrument cluster with tripper turn-by-turn navigation system is expected to be on offer.

Medium displacement king

Leaked document confirms that the Meteor’s 349 cc motor will be carried forward without significant changes, and it will be rated at 14.87 kW (20.24 hp) at 6,100 rpm. While nothing is mentioned about the transmission, we can be sure that the 5-speed unit will also be a carryover but there could be some slight difference in gear ratios or final drive ratio to impart a character that suits a roadster. The air/oil-cooled fuel-injected motor is a significant step-up in the refinement department compared to the old thumpers.

Royal Enfield has been the undisputed leader of the mid-displacement motorcycle segment in the country. The competition couldn’t really make a dent but not for the lack of trying. With the Hunter 350, RE will be looking to consolidate its strong position. The newly launched TVS Ronin 250 will be the Hunter’s primary rival. Expect launch price to be in the Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh range – ex showroom.

1 of 7

Source