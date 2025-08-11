Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets New Graphite Grey Colour – Priced at Rs 1.76 Lakh

Royal Enfield has expanded the colour palette of its popular Hunter 350 roadster with the launch of a new Graphite Grey variant, priced at Rs 1,76,750 (ex-showroom). This addition takes the total number of colour options for the Hunter 350 to seven, with the mid variant now available in three shades – Graphite Grey, Rio White, and Dapper Grey. Bookings for the new variant are now open at Royal Enfield dealerships, on the RE App, and via the company’s website.

Matte Finish with Street-Inspired Details

The new Graphite Grey is finished in an exclusive matte coat, designed to appeal to riders who prefer understated style with an edge. Neon yellow accents add a bold touch, inspired by urban street graffiti. The variant continues to be powered by the brand’s 349cc J-series engine paired with retro-modern styling that suits both city commutes and weekend rides.

Part of the Updated 2025 Line-Up

This new colourway follows earlier 2025 updates that introduced Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red to the Hunter 350 line-up, alongside mechanical and ergonomic improvements. These include increased ground clearance, a more comfortable seat, revised suspension, and a refined ergonomic triangle for better rider fit. The Hunter 350 also became the first 350cc Royal Enfield to feature a slip-assist clutch. Other updates include an LED headlamp, tripper navigation pod, and Type-C USB fast charging.

The Hunter 350 registered sales of 16,261 units last month, reaffirming its strong position in Royal Enfield’s line-up. With the festive season approaching, the introduction of the new Graphite Grey variant is expected to further boost sales by attracting buyers looking for fresh style and exclusivity.

Globally, the Hunter 350 has built a strong following of over half a million riders since launch, making it one of Royal Enfield’s fastest-growing models. The new Graphite Grey variant aims to strengthen that appeal, targeting riders seeking a personalised, stylish option without compromising comfort or the bike’s retro charm.

Customers can see the 2025 Hunter 350 Graphite Grey at their nearest Royal Enfield store or book online. The addition reinforces the Hunter’s position as a stylish, accessible roadster in Royal Enfield’s line-up, which spans from 350cc singles to 650cc twins, adventure tourers, and modern classics.