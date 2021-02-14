The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 employs an eccentrically placed digi-analog instrument console

A camouflaged prototype Royal Enfield Hunter with some accessories was spied up close while stationary. The test mule appears to be not fully production ready but not far from it either. The latest spy shots give us a clear idea on how the motorcycle’s instrument panel looks like.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield is currently working on building a strong and eclectic range of 350 cc motorcycles based on its new generation J platform. The Meteor 350 which replaced the Thunderbird was the first of many new RE’s to come. While the loyalists are eagerly waiting for the next generation Classic 350, Royal Enfield threw a surprise in the form of another retro-classic Roadster.

The Eicher-owned two wheeler brand has registered Hunter as a trademark, leading us to believe that the new 350 cc roadster will carry this moniker. To be positioned alongside the new Classic 350 as a sportier alternative to lure younger audience, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will feature a sleek fuel tank, circular headlamp, possibly with LED elements, single-piece seat, LED taillight and a simple tailpiece.

Going by the prototype, the Hunter 350 is most likely to be equipped with alloy wheels and black finished engine and exhaust pipe. The prototype was wearing chrome finished headlamp cowl but we expect the final production version to feature a black unit.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 employs a unique digi analog instrument console with a rectangular MID. While this particular mule does not feature an additional dial for Tripper Navigation system (Smartphone enabled turn-by-turn navigation), it is reasonable to assume the motorcycle to be offered with it at the time of launch.

Specifications

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, as the spyshot shows, borrows its 349 cc air-cooled engine from the Meteor 350. Widely acclaimed for being much more refined than its predecessor, the new mill dishes out 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a conventional 5-speed unit.

There is nothing particularly interesting about the suspension or braking system. The roadster employs traditional telescopic front forks covered with rubber gaiters, and twin-rear shock absorbers. Like all modern Royal Enfields, the Hunter is equipped with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

On board the Royal Enfield Hunter, the speedometer is analog and is seen with markings in kmph as well as mph. The speedo is listed till max speed of 160 kmph / 100 mph – just like the new Meteor 350. Other details like fuel level, trip meters, etc are expected to be listed in the digital MID.

Market positioning

With the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the company would be aiming to fend off fresh competition like the Honda CB350. Royal Enfield’s leadership in the Indian medium displacement segment continues to be strong even during the challenging year that was 2020.

The Classic 350 continues to be a cash cow for the brand and with the new gen model coming later this year, things are only going to get stronger. The Hunter will be playing a consolidating role.