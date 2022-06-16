Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch In Aug – Most Affordable RE Bike

With Hunter 350, Royal Enfield will be looking to provide a nimble-footed option in comparison to its heavier 350cc siblings

Aiming to strengthen its position in the middleweight motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is proactively working to launch several new bikes. Some of the most awaited bikes include Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650 and a 650cc cruiser. In 350cc segment, upcoming bikes include the new Bullet and an entirely new bike, Hunter 350.

Compared to the likes of Meteor 350 and Classic 350, upcoming Hunter 350 will be a lot more agile and manoeuvrable. It has a compact profile and is likely to be lighter than Meteor and Classic that weigh more than 190 kg. Enhanced agility will also be enabled with features such as flat handlebar, low seat height, rear-biased footpegs and short tail section.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 – Most Affordable RE

While Hunter 350 has a distinctive profile, it retains the signature retro features such as round headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and round rear-view mirrors. While the bike is designed to dominate city streets, it can work for highways as well. Hunter 350 appears more apt for solo riders, as the pillion seat section appears proportionately smaller.

Hunter 350 will be based on the new J-platform, currently in use with Meteor and new Classic 350. These bikes are powered by a new 349cc motor that generates 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With less weight, Hunter will have a higher power to weight ratio in comparison to other 350cc bikes.

As reported by users, the ride experience has witnessed major improvements with the new platform and engine. Vibrations are almost negligible even when cruising at high speeds of more than 100 kmph. Much of the hardware will be the same such as telescopic front forks and preload adjustable twin rear shock absorbers.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch In Aug

It is expected that Hunter 350 will have two variants, J1C1 and J1C2. The latter is expected to be the most affordable Royal Enfield bike. Differences between the two variants of Hunter 350 could cover features such as disc-drum brake combo vs. all-disc brakes, single-channel ABS vs. dual channel ABS and wire spoke wheels vs. alloy wheels. Colour options are also likely to be different for both Hunter variants.

To be slotted below Bullet, upcoming Hunter 350 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh. It won’t have a direct rival at the time of launch. But in this price range, it can work as an alternative for bikes like Pulsar 250, Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

With its affordable pricing, Hunter can be a good option for folks looking to upgrade from their 125-150cc commuter motorcycles. It can also work for first time users who may be looking for a powerful bike that can serve everyday needs. Hunter 350 could be launched sometime in 1st week of Aug. Deliveries can commence around mid August, which marks the beginning of the festive season.