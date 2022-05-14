Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Looks Sleek, Sporty – New Spy Shots

Hunter 350 has a relatively crisp profile, as compared to other RE bikes such as Classic 350 and Meteor

With new challengers such as Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler entering the scene, Royal Enfield will soon launch a new 350cc bike. It is expected to be called Hunter, a name that has already been trademarked by the company.

By introducing new products at regular intervals, Royal Enfield will aim to maintain its dominance in the 350cc motorcycle segment. It currently commands more than 90% market share in this space. Latest images are credited to automotive enthusiast Karunakaran.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 – New Spy Shots

While it carries the signature silhouette of Royal Enfield 350cc bikes, Hunter has a more athletic and sporty profile. It appears compact with its shortened fender, slimmer fuel tank and sporty single-piece seat. The bike does not utilize a windscreen and has a bare-bones side profile. Exhaust is a shorter, leaner unit, as compared to the long pipes seen with other Royal Enfield 350cc bikes.

Considering its design, Hunter 350 seems ready for both city streets as well as some high speed fun on wide open roads. The bike was earlier spotted on road test cruising effortlessly at speeds of more than 120 kmph. Hunter has ergonomically placed wide handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. These features along with low-seat height will ensure optimal control and handling across varied riding environments.

In terms of styling, Hunter 350 has the signature retro bits such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, broad rear fender and round tail lamp. Twin pod instrument console will be the same as that available with Meteor 350. There’s a larger dial on the left that displays standard info such as speed, rpm, etc. The smaller unit on the right will be the Tripper display for turn-by-turn navigation.

Hunter 350 will appeal to folks who want a powerful ride that can effortlessly zip through city streets. It is likely to be more agile and manoeuvrable, as compared to other 350cc RE bikes. Hunter has a unique, throaty exhaust note, which enhances overall ride experience.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 specs

Hunter 350 will borrow much of its hardware from Meteor and new-gen Classic 350. It includes the new J1D platform and the new 350cc engine that generates 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For a sportier ride experience, it is possible that some changes could be introduced to power delivery. Hunter will need to be quicker if it wants to dominate bustling city streets.

Other components like suspension and brakes will be same as that of other new-gen 350cc RE bikes. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. It is expected that Hunter 350 will be launched at a competitive price point. It could be available at a starting price of around Rs 1.70 lakh. In comparison, Honda CB350 RS prices start at Rs 2.01 lakh for monotone colour variant and Rs 2.02 lakh for dual-tone variant.