Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Records 1 L Sales Milestone In 6 Months

Hunter 350 was launched in Aug 2022 – It has become the 2nd best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle

Launched at a starting price of 1.5 lakh, Hunter 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on offer today. Attractive pricing has played a major role in the Hunter becoming one of the best-selling motorcycles in the segment.

Hunter 350 is offered in two variants – Hunter Retro and Hunter Metro. The former will be set apart from the latter in terms of colour choices and equipment. Hunter Retro targets buyers with limited budget while Metro gets more advanced features and hence is priced higher.

Hunter 350 Sales Milestone

Today, Royal Enfield has announced that Hunter 350 sales have crossed the 1 lakh milestone. This record was achieved in just 6 months. Since launch in Aug 2022 to Jan 2023, RE has sold 1,00,183 units of Hunter 350. Hunter is now the 2nd best selling RE, after Classic 350.

Aug 2022 was the best month for Hunter 350, as far as sales are concerned. In that month, Hunter sales had crossed 18k. Oct and Nov months saw Hunter sales around 15.5k. On average, RE has managed to sell about 16.7k units of Hunter every month.

Hunter 350 is offered in colour options of Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey. On board features include a circular instrument cluster with a small tripper navigation pod positioned to the right. Speaking about design, it gets a round headlamp, split grab rails, round halogen tail lamp with oval shaped turn indicators and black alloy wheels

RE Hunter 350 Specs

It sports a tear drop shaped fuel tank of 13 liter capacity with centrally positioned fuel filler lid. Branding with the words ‘Royal’ and ‘Enfield’ will be seen on either side of the fuel tank. RE Hunter 350 is built on a twin downtube frame, and has a kerb weight of 177 kgs.

Ground clearance is at 150mm and seat height is at 800mm while it rides on a wheelbase of 1,370mm. Has a top speed of 114 km/h. In the front is a 41mm telescopic suspension offering 130mm of travel. At the rear are adjustable shocks that offer 102mm of travel. Braking is via disc brakes.

RE Hunter 350 is powered by the same 350cc engine that also powers Classic 350 and Meteor. This single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Same engine will also power the soon to be launched new gen Bullet 350.