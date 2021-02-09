Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rendered – Rival To Honda CB 350 Scrambler

The new Royal Enfield 350 roadster is expected to be pitched as a sportier alternative to the new Classic

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the several new thumpers which are waiting to be launched later this year. Prototypes of the new 350 cc neo-classic roadster are being spotted on public roads frequently as the company has stepped up testing and validation process.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rendered

A speculative rendering of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has emerged online based on the spy shots. Being a product with no lineage, Royal Enfield designers had completely freedom to choose the direction and they chose well.

With blacked out components, alloy wheels and Tripper Navigation system, the Hunter 350 has a modern appeal while also embracing traditional roadster elements like a circular headlamp, a simple slender fuel tank and a minimalist tailpiece.

Finer details are still under wraps as the prototypes are not fully production ready but we like the short and sleek exhaust canister which angles upwards. As the rendering demonstrates, dual-tone colour themes would go very well with the Hunter 350’s simple yet elegant styling.

Specs at a glance

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a derivative of the Chennai-based motorcycle maker’s new modular J platform which debuted with the Meteor 350. At the heart of the modern platform is a new 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is tuned to develop 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed unit. We don’t expect any changes to the powertrain on board the Hunter.

The upcoming Royal Enfield roadster appears to be equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels at either end. The front and rear disc brakes are most likely to be governed by a standard dual-channel ABS. As the spy shots confirmed, suspension system comprises traditional front telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorbers.

Market positioning

Royal Enfield has been an indisputable leader in the Indian medium displacement segment. The Classic 350 has been the star performer and this is not likely to change moving forward. So, the Hunter would be pitched as a slightly sportier alternative to the next generation Classic 350. The new motorcycle would be aiming to bring more young riders to the RE umbrella.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be positioned to take on the Honda H’ness CB350 which will soon spawn a cafe racer / scrambler derivative.

Other new RE motorcycles in the pipeline

Royal Enfield is also working on an all-new Classic 350, a 650 cruiser and a roadster which is likely to be a spiritual successor to the Classic 500. The produce onslaught is expected to commence in the first quarter of this year and involve big ticket launches at regular intervals for a long time to come. The existing Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are due for an update too.

