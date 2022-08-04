Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Silver Colour Spied For First Time

A roadster, Hunter 350 has a sleek profile in comparison to other 350cc Royal Enfield bikes like Classic, Meteor and Bullet

As part of its long-term plan to introduce an average of four products every year, Royal Enfield will soon launch Hunter 350. The bike will be borrowing most of the key components like engine, chassis, suspension and braking apparatus from Meteor 350. However, Hunter 350 has unique design and styling in line with its positioning as an urban roadster.

There will be two variants on offer, Hunter Retro and Hunter Metro. The difference between the two variants encompasses colour options as well as equipment list. While Hunter Retro will target users with limited budget, Hunter Metro is for folks who want access to all the available advanced features.

Hunter 350 features

While it looks different in relation to Royal Enfield’s standard design philosophy, Hunter 350 continues with the signature retro bits such as round headlamp, rear view mirrors and tail lamp. Fuel tank has a sharp profile with dedicated indentations for comfortably accommodating the knees. Other key features include sporty graphics, single-piece saddle and compact exhaust. It will be interesting to see the aural experience this bike has to offer.

Users can expect a comfortable riding stance with centrally placed footpegs and ergonomically positioned handlebar. With its compact proportions, Hunter 350 will allow improved handling across city streets. For reference, Hunter 350 is 85 mm shorter in length and has 30 mm less wheelbase in comparison to Meteor 350. Hunter 350 has seat height of 800 mm and ground clearance of 150 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 13 litres.

Hunter 350 variants

Talking about variant-wise features, entry-level Hunter Retro model has wire-spoke wheels, disc-drum brake combo, single-channel ABS, old Classic-type handle switch, basic instrument cluster, halogen tail lamp and oval-shaped turn signals. While both Retro and Metro variants will have 17-inch wheels at both ends, Retro variant will have 100/80 front and 120/80 rear tyre. In comparison, Metro variant will have 110/70 and 140/70 tyres.

Hunter Retro variant weighs 177 kg, as compared to 181 kg of Metro variant. Retro will not get main stand. It will have two colour options of Factory Black and Factory Silver. In comparison, Hunter Metro variant has colour options of Dapper White and Dapper Ash. A third colour option of Dapper Grey will be offered via RE’s MIY personalization platform. A Metro Rebel version will also be available, which will get colour options of Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red (MIY).

Hunter 350 Metro variant will have alloy wheels, disc brakes (300 mm / 270 mm), dual-channel ABS, LED tail lamp, round turn indicators and Meteor-type handle switch and instrument cluster.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch Hunter 350 at an introductory price of around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh. This makes Hunter the most affordable 350cc bike in the country. It will primary rival recently launched TVS Ronin.

