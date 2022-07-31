Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Teaser Mentions Bullet Meri Jaan – 5th Aug

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on 7th August 2022 – First official teaser of the same is now out

Royal Enfield has planned to launch many new motorcycles. Almost all are either on their 350cc platform or on the 650cc platform. They are the leaders in these respective segments.

Ahead of their next new motorcycle launch, Royal Enfield has dropped a teaser, which says block your date 07.08.2022. But there is a twist in the teaser. It also mentions another date and another RE motorcycle name.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Teaser

The ‘block your date’ reminder from Royal Enfield starts a weeklong countdown. And, there maybe a wee bit more to it than meets the eye. But then again, we’re overthinkers. The short 10-second video on its way to the day of action does employ a decoy. A look at the backdrop suggests a second launch.

It’s likely the manufacturer has lined up 2 launches or this is a ploy to keep the audience guessing. We wouldn’t bank on it but there’s no harm in hoping, especially since this seems like a deliberate hint hidden in plain sight. Take a look at the Hunter 350 teaser video below.

And that prelude points to the Bullet. In keeping expectations at a minimum, this may not be a full-fledged launch but a reveal. The video backdrop, a retro pop art collage references not the block your date, but a predate listing ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’. It could be a folderol or fold up your sleeves, and let’s roll. The poster also has the photo of Siddhartha Lal.

New Gen Bullet 350 Launch 5th Aug?

In spirit, Bullet 350 has for long carried the very spirit of Royal Enfield. And a recent spyshot enthuses spirits. And points to a Bullet 350 built on the automaker’s newer J-Series engine. A transition that’s expected, and well on its way. New Bullet 350 continues to be retro to its core, a design principle that’s key to Royal Enfield.

Hunter as well as Bullet are built on the same platform. They will be powered by the same engine. Both are expected to be priced in a similar range, but will target different audiences. Launch price is expected to start under Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-sh.

Could very well be a pleasant surprise if both motorcycles are revealed in succession. Double trouble. Bullet 350 Std new gen on 5th Aug and Hunter 350 on 7th Aug. Which upcoming RE are you waiting for?