New Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc Launch Next Month – June 2022

Hunter test mules come across as more agile and compact, as compared to other 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles

While road presence continues to be a key focus area for Royal Enfield motorcycles, the company is working to provide sportier options to customers. A relevant example is 650 twins that pack in double the power and yet are dimensionally similar to 350cc bikes like Classic 350. Another example is the recently launched Scram 411, a road-biased version of the horsey Himalayan. Working on the same lines, Royal Enfield will soon launch Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield 350cc range currently has Classic 350, Meteor and Bullet. These are bestsellers in 350cc segment, preferred for their retro styling and strong street presence. Collectively, these bikes command a market share of more than 90% in 350cc segment. However, this space appears to be evolving rapidly, as seen with bikes like Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler. Royal Enfield’s answer to these rivals will be Hunter 350.

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc Launch

As the name suggests, Hunter 350 has been designed to dominate city streets. As compared to other 350cc bikes, Hunter largely has a retro naked roadster profile with a dash of scrambler flavour. Some of the key features include round headlamp, rounded fuel tank, circular rear view mirrors, single piece seat, compact exhaust and short tail section.

Riding ergonomics are quite comfortable with a wide handlebar and scooped-up seat. Footpegs appear to be slightly rear set, which can come handy for a more committed stance. With the rider alone, Hunter can also work for highway cruising and some mild-off-roading fun. Launch is planned for end June 2022, reveals new report.

Test mules have been spotted with both wire-spoke wheels as well as alloy wheels. Users will be able to choose based on their specific needs and preferences. Grab rail options could also vary based on the variant, as test mules have been spotted with single grab rail as well as split grab rails. As compared to other 350cc bikes, Hunter has rectangular rear turn indicators.

Hunter 350 engine and specs

Powering Hunter 350 will be the new-gen engine and platform that were introduced with Meteor 350. It was later introduced with the new-gen Classic 350 as well. New-gen Bullet 350 is also waiting to get this update. The new 350cc engine churns out 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hunter can be expected to be lighter, which will improve its power to weight ratio.

Suspension system will be standard, just like other new-gen 350cc RE bikes. There will be conventional telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of pricing, Hunter is likely to be more affordable than Classic 350. As this is a new product, Royal Enfield will try to quote the most competitive price for the bike. Rough estimates indicate a starting price of around Rs 1.70 lakh.

