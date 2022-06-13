Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc Leaks – Price Exp Rs 1.3 L (Cheaper Than Bullet)

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on a new segment in India upon its launch in June this year

Recently it was brought to light that the next big launch from Royal Enfield will be the upcoming Hunter. The 350cc roadster has been spotted testing on roads on numerous occasions and is expected to hit showrooms across the country by the end of June. There is more information regarding the upcoming bike at our disposal.

As per a recent report, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variants. The base variant will be offered with a disc brake up front and a drum brake at rear while the top-end variant will come with disc brakes at both ends. Further, the former will come with a single-channel ABS whereas the latter will be equipped with a dual-channel ABS.

Getting into details of the braking hardware, front brake would consist of a single 300mm rotor as standard on both variants. The rear brake will comprise a 153mm drum on the base variant and a 270mm disc on the top-end trim. Apart from this, there will be no other variations in terms of specs or features between the two variants.

Specs & Features

That said, Royal Enfield can offer multiple variant-specific colour schemes on the forthcoming roadster. As previously revealed, Hunter 350 will be based on the new J-series architecture that currently underpins Meteor 350 and Classic 350 Reborn. It will be based on a dual-cradle frame which will be suspended on 41mm telescopic forks up front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at rear.

Powering Hunter 350 will be a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Hunter is also expected to be lighter than its other 350cc siblings which will result in better power to weight ratio.

In terms of features, it is likely to be offered with a semi-digital instrument console along with Tripper Navigation which will be available as an optional accessory.

Design

Elaborating on its design, like other Royal Enfield models, Hunter 350 will sport a modern classic design with retro styling elements. Prominent highlights include a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED tail light, split pillion grab rails, a short side-slung exhaust muffler and a short rear section. It gets a broad rear fender that holds the LED taillight and circular indicators.

Hunter 350 also features a long, slightly scooped single-piece seat, low rear-biased footpegs, and a slightly aggressive flat handlebar that seem to offer comfortable ergonomics. Upon its launch, it is expected to be slotted below the current Royal Enfield Bullet 350, and become the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale. Launch price is expected to start from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh range, ex-sh.

