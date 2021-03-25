Royal Enfield Hunter Spied In Chennai – Honda CB350RS Rival

Royal Enfield takes competition seriously even when it commands 95% market share in 350cc segment

Coupled with the objective to expand options available to customers, Royal Enfield has plans to launch four new / updated motorcycles almost every year for the next seven years. One of these is a new roadster based on top selling Classic 350. As per leaked copyright filings, the new motorcycle could be named Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 design

As compared to laid-back Classic 350, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes across as a more compact unit. It has a sportier profile and gives the impression that it can easily zip through chaotic city streets. Spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Yogeshwaran.

It also looks ready for mild off-roading. Some of the key features of Hunter 350 include round headlamp and rear view mirrors, tear-drop shaped turn signals, compact seat, upswept exhaust, shortened tail section and circular tail lamp.

Hunter 350 has a comfortable riding stance, with the footrest being perpendicular to the rider seat. It is expected that the motorcycle will have a blacked-out theme that will cover most components such as headlight, handlebar, engine, exhaust and heat shield, side panels, suspension and alloy wheels. Hunter 350 will most likely be offered in both monotone and dual-tone colour options.

In terms of what’s unique about Hunter 350, the motorcycle gets a digi analogue instrument console. The unit has a quirky design, with a circular analogue speedometer and a rectangular MID below it. The console is placed towards the left, something that has its own radical appeal. Just like other new / updated Royal Enfield motorcycles, it is possible that Hunter 350 could get Tripper navigation.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 powertrain

Hunter 350 will get the new 349cc air-cooled, single cylinder motor that was first introduced with Meteor 350. The unit is capable of generating 20.2 hp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission. It is unlikely that Royal Enfield will fiddle with the engine specs for Hunter 350. As has been reported earlier, the new 349cc engine is a lot smoother and vibration free, as compared to its predecessor.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be based on the company’s new modular J platform. Meteor 350 was the first to get this update. Talking about suspension, Hunter 350 will have standard telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking system will comprise disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS.

With its sportier profile, Hunter 350 could appeal to the young audience. It will be positioned as a rival to the Honda CB350RS and the upcoming Jawa / Yezdi scrambler.