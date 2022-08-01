Royal Enfield Hunter Variants Retro, Metro Rebel – Wt 177 Kgs, Colours Leak

With price tag of around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh, Hunter 350 will be the most affordable Royal Enfield bike upon launch

As part of its strategy to target new segments, Royal Enfield will be launching Hunter 350cc motorcycle on August 7. While the hardware is the same as that of new gen Classic and Meteor 350, Hunter has a distinct, agile design.

With Hunter, Royal Enfield will be looking to attract a new segment of users. It comes across as a nimble-footed bike that can be a true asset for city streets. It will primarily compete with the likes of Honda H’ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster and Jawa Forty Two.

Royal Enfield Hunter Variants

Prior to its launch, it has been leaked that Hunter will be offered in two variants – Hunter Retro and Hunter Metro. There is also an additional variant, based on Hunter Metro, and it is called Hunter Metro Rebel. This will be top of the line variant on the Hunter 350 range. Leaked details are credit to Bullet Guru and GJV Team.

Among the key differences between the two variants is the hardware configuration. For example, Hunter Retro variant will have a front disc and rear drum brake setup. Single-channel ABS will be offered as standard. It will get spokes wheels, bulb tail lamp, oval shape indicators, old Classic style instrument cluster, and will not come with a main stand. Kerb wt is 177 kgs.

In comparison, Hunter Metro variant will have 300 mm and 270 mm disc at front and rear. It will be offered with dual-channel ABS. It will get alloys, LED tail lamp, round shape indicators, new Meteor style instrument cluster, and will get a main stand. Kerb wt is 181 kgs. Both variants will have 17-inch wheels at front and rear. Seat height is at 800 mm while ground clearance is at 150mm. Fuel tank capacity is 13 liters.

Royal Enfield Hunter Colours

New Hunter 350 will be offered in a choice of 8 colour options. The base Hunter Retro will be offered in two colour options of Factory Black and Factory Silver. Hunter Metro is offered in 3 colours of Dapper White, Dapper Ash and Dapper Grey. Of the three, the Dapper Grey option is only offered when you book the Hunter via Royal Enfield MIY app.

Top of the line Royal Enfield Hunter Metro Rebel variant will be offered in three colours of Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, and Rebel Red. Of the three, Rebel Red can only be booked via MIY. The Rebel colours will come with dual tone finish, as seen in leaked spy shots.

While Hunter Metro variant will have better capabilities, it’s the Retro variant that will appeal to folks with limited budget. Assuming Hunter Retro is launched at around Rs 1.5 lakh, it will be a sweet deal in this segment. It’s quite possible, as Royal Enfield has focused on reducing cost of the bike. For example, plastic and fibre parts have been used instead of metal. This has also helped reduce weight of the bike, which in turn has boosted power-to-weight ratio.

Another way of reducing cost of the bike is making Tripper navigation an optional feature. This strategy has already been deployed for Meteor 350 and Himalayan. It has also been revealed that Hunter will be offered in eight colour options. Three of these will be customizable.

Hunter 350 performance

Hunter 350 has been built on the new J-platform that’s currently in use with Classic and Meteor 350. The bike has a twin downtube spine frame, integrated with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. It is powered by the 349cc motor that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox.

While Hunter is not expected to get any performance tweaks, it will automatically deliver better performance owing to its lightweight body. As compared to Classic and Meteor that weigh 195 kg and 191 kg, respectively, Hunter will have kerb weight of around 177 kg. Hunter is smaller and has a shorter wheelbase than Classic and Meteor, which makes it a more capable urban machine.

1 of 4

Source