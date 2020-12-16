Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Based Interceptor Styled Motorcycle Spied Testing

Royal Enfield has plans to launch 4 new motorcycles ever year in India – This includes Interceptor 350 as well as Continental GT 350

India has one of the largest markets where motorcycles are concerned. The demand has been ever increasing and several new bikes were launched during the year despite slowdown and lock down which adversely affected every other segment of the automobile sector.

Even as the year comes to a close, there is an interesting lineup of new bikes waiting in the side lines for launch in the New Year. Some of these are being actively tested ahead of launch while some are still in stages of development. Bikes to be launched in 2021 will range from mass market models to two wheelers in the more premium category.

Royal Enfield has recently launched the new Meteor 350 cruiser as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 while plans are afoot to bring in a new bike based on the Interceptor 650. Slated to be called the RE Interceptor 350, this cruiser bike will borrow several parts from the RE Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350

Spied on test for the first time, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 is expected to bring in as much acclaim to the bike-maker as has been seen in the case of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Interceptor 350 will borrow design elements from its larger counterpart with similar looking tail lamp assembly and rectangular shaped turn indicators.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 will borrow several styling features identical to the Interceptor 650. Likely to be based on the same platform as the 650cc RE, spy pics of the new cruiser also detailed foot pegs, rear fender and rear suspension borrowed from the Interceptor 650. However, the bike could get the same inverted forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear along with a twin pod digital instrument cluster as seen on the Meteor 350.

It could also borrow the Tipper Navigation System, a Bluetooth enabled display with TFT screen from the Meteor 350. Being a cruiser bike, the rider on the test model was seen in a more relaxed upright riding position with taller handlebars and foot pegs positioned for better comfort.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 – Engine Specs

Royal Enfield could bring in the new Interceptor 350 powered by a 349cc, single cylinder, air and oil cooled engine that also powers the Meteor 350. This engine on the Meteor produces 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed transmission. These specs could be tweaked for better performance so as to set the Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 apart from the company’s more entry level offerings. Once launched, the new Interceptor 350 will compete with the Jawa Forty Two in its segment.

Apart from Interceptor 350, Royal Enfield has plans to launch many new motorcycles in India. In fact, they recently stated that their plans for next 7 years includes launching atleast 28 new motorcycles – that is 4 new motorcycles per year. This includes the likes of all new motorcycles like the Interceptor 350, Continental GT 350, Hunter 350, Cruiser 650, Bobber 650, as well as new gen updates for existing motorcycles like Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Electra 350.