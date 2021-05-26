Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Limited Edition – First Look Walkaround

Both 650cc Twins from Royal Enfield were given a mild makeover earlier this year which included new colour schemes and subtle cosmetic updates

Not only in India but Royal Enfield 650cc Twins have gained a cult status in several overseas markets as well. In November last year, we had reported that the iconic motorcycle brand had launched limited edition models of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Italy in association with its sole distributor partner Valentino Motor Company (VMC).

The special models were introduced to mark the company’s five years of association with VMC. Six new colour options for Interceptor and four paint schemes for Continental GT were introduced in this limited edition model. In addition to this, there are other aesthetic variations in comparison to the standard model.

Cosmetic Upgrades

A unit of this special edition model of Interceptor was recently caught on camera. The bike was wrapped in an elegant Green and Black dual-tone colour scheme which shone brightly under the sun.

The other five paint schemes on offer in the limited edition Interceptor include Matte Black; Matte Bronze and Black; Matte Military Green and Black; Matte Gray and Black; and Gray and Black. Besides the unique colour schemes, the motorcycles adopt a darker theme with more premium equipment.

For instance, all mechanical components have been blacked out including engine casing, exhaust pipe and muffler, handlebars, indicators, brake levers, gear shift pedal and headlight and taillight bezels, wrapped in a matte black scheme. All components lose out their signature chrome embellishments in order to make way for a darker tone.

Additional Accessories on offer

Apart from the various colouring on the motorcycle, it also comes with additional fitments such as touring bar-end rearview mirrors, a tall fly screen, fork gaiters in front suspension, aluminum engine bumpers, throttle body covers, engine crash guard, crossbar covers and matte black intake cover kit. The brake calipers dipped in red colour further add a nice sporty contrast to the bike’s overall retro appeal.

Among other exclusive accessories, VMC is also offering Öhlins shock absorbers, Andreani Group branded fork cartridges and exhausts from Zard in these limited edition models. One can opt for Öhlins shock absorbers with multi-adjustable front cartridges from Andreani at an additional cost of 1,000 euros (INR 87k). On the other hand, the slip-on exhausts from Zard can be availed at an extra 600 euros (INR 52k).

Engine Specs

The special edition Interceptor 650 has been priced at 8,200 euros (INR 7.1 lakh) while the Continental GT has been priced at 8,500 euros (INR 7.36 lakh). No changes have been to their engine specifications and both motorcycles share the same heart. Both are powered by a 649cc parallel-twin motor which kicks out 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for quick and smooth shifting.