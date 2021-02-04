Royal Enfield 650 Gets A Mig21 Makeover – Looks Ready For Takeoff

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been modified by Bulleteer Customs

Launched in 2018, Royal Enfield 650 twins (Interceptor and Continental GT) have emerged bestsellers in domestic as well as international markets. With their simple design, 650 twins are also preferred for customization projects. We have seen quite a few of these modified versions in recent past and most of them have been a true delight in terms of their creative design.

Mig-21 design theme for Interceptor 650

The latest in the series of experimentations with 650 twins involves Interceptor, which has been modified based on core design elements taken from Mig-21 fighter jet. This customization has been carried out by Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs, one of the leading auto workshops in the country.

Applying Mig-21 design theme to Interceptor 650 has worked out seamlessly in this mod job, as both share a retro design. Had the designers used the theme of a modern aircraft like F-35, the results would have been highly incompatible. The circular, hollowed nose of the headlamp unit at the front and airbrushed rivets at the sides are among the key design characteristics borrowed from Mig-21.

Modified Interceptor 650 also gets various other visual updates such as multi-coloured strips on the right side of front cowl and smoked out windscreen. Stock handlebar has been replaced with clip-on units, which enhances the motorcycle’s sporty profile. Similarly, 17-inch alloy wheels replace the stock 18-inch wire-spoke wheels.

Another key change is aftermarket exhaust, which can be expected to output a superior aural experience to resonate more with the overall theme of Mig-21. The motorcycle also exudes patriotic fervour, as can be seen with the ‘Mig-21’ and ‘IND’ badging.

No engine tweaks

This modification project is primarily about visual updates. It’s unlikely that changes have been made to the engine to boost its performance. Interceptor 650 is powered by a 650 cc air-oil cooled engine that is capable of generating max power of 47 hp and peak torque of 52 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Why Mig-21?

In case you are wondering why Mig-21 and not any other fighter jet, the answer is that Mig-21 is one of the most successful fighter planes ever created. More than 11k units were produced from 1959 to 1985. It was the first supersonic jet aircraft in the world and has been used by around sixty nations across four continents.

Mig-21 has special relevance for India, as it had played a key role in 1971 Indo-Pak War. It had remained a backbone of Indian Air Force (IAF) for several years during those times. Recently, Mig-21 was in the news for downing American made F-16 that was being used by Pakistan air force.