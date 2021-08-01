Royal Enfield July 2021 Sales – Classic 350, Meteor, Bullet, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch updated Classic 350 this month – New gen version of their best selling motorcycle in India

In July 2021, Royal Enfield reported total sales of 44,038 units. YoY growth is reported at 9 percent, up from 40,334 units. Volume growth stood at under 4k units. Exports almost doubled, up at 4,748 units from 2,409 units.

350cc Top Gainer

The 350cc segment continues to be a strong performer. Sales is up at 37,556 units, up from 36,384 units at 3 percent growth. In this segment, Royal Enfield offers the Classic, Meteor, Bullet and Electra. The above 350cc segment grew to 6,482 units, up from 3,950 units. Volume growth stood at just over 2.5k units. In this segment, RE offers 650 Twins and the Himalayan.

MoM total sales is up from 43,048 units at 2.30 percent growth. Volume growth stood at just under a grand. MoM exports fell by about a third, down from 7,233 units at volume decline of just under 2.5k units.

MoM domestic sales growth is reported at 9.7 percent, up from 35,815 units at volume growth of 3,475 units. 350 cc MoM sales was stable. In the above 350cc segment, growth is reported at 11.95 percent, up from 5,790 units at volume growth of 692 units.

Royal Enfield sees its efforts to steady the ship bearing fruit. The past 15 months have been difficult for the world, more-so for the Indian auto industry. As the country prepped for Covid-19 pandemic, a complete lockdown was announced in late March last year. And this many months later, auto manufacturers are still picking up the pieces. In the meantime there have been good months, and lean months.

Efforts To Tackle Covid-19

Royal Enfield has introduced ‘Home Test Ride’ ‘Online Booking’ facility and recently also launched ‘Service on Wheels’. The Chennai based bike maker has also brought in ‘Contactless Purchase and Service Experience’ so as to enable customers to buy their favourite bike without stepping out of the safe confines of their home.

Home Test Rides allows for customers to visit the company website, select their most preferred vehicle and get a test ride of their desired RE motorcycle at home. Online booking then permits the buyer to visit the official website, select the motorcycle variants, colour options and view the accessories and have a look at the bike with all these selections prior to making an online booking. The buyers are then linked to the nearest dealership for further interaction with regard to completion of payment formalities while the motorcycle is then delivered to the buyer’s doorstep.

Service on Wheels is another initiative introduced by the company in view of social distancing so as to prevent the customer from visiting a service center. This contactless service initiative sees a host of modified motorcycles specially fitted to carry all tools, equipment and spares so as to undertake upto 90 percent of all service and repair requirements at the owner’s homes.

This service is available at all dealerships from July while those desiring can also avail of pick up and drop service facility. While these are some of the initiative introduced by the company immediately following the lockdown, there would be more customer centric offers and services introduced in the days ahead for a better customer experience.