Royal Enfield June 2021 Sales – Classic 350, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield reports domestic sales and exports growth in June 2021

In a backdrop of uncertainty and limited sales opportunities, auto manufacturers have continued to power through. A second wave of Covid 19 pandemic wreaked havoc in the health situation in the country through Q1 FY22. This meant business plans had to be revised, production managed, and keeping out a constant eye on which areas were opening up or closing up for business in a phased manner.

Royal Enfield reports sales of 37,258 units in the upto 350cc segment in June 2021. The company reports 7 percent growth, up from 34,890 units sold in June 2020. In the segment that exceeds 350cc, sales was reported at 5,790 units, up from 3,175 units.

Total YoY sales growth

Royal Enfield reports sales of 37,258 units in the upto 350cc segment in June 2021. The company reports 7 percent growth, up from 34,890 units sold in June 2020. Volume growth stood at 2,368 units. Sales in this segment were led by Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet and Electra.

In the segment that exceeds 350cc, sales was reported at 5,790 units, up from 3,175 units. Volume growth stood at 2,615 units at 82.36 percent YoY growth. This segment had the Himalayan and the 650 Twins on offer.

Total sales is reported at just over 43k units at 13 percent growth. Volume growth stands at just under 5k units, up from 38k units. Of this, domestic sales accounted for 83.20 percent of total sales. YoY sales decline stood at 1.9 percent as sales fell to 35,815 units, down from 36,510 units at volume loss of 695 units. Exports grew to 7,233 units, up from 1,555 units at volume gain of 5,678 units.

MoM sales growth

For the quarter just ended, Royal Enfield reported stronger sales in June than the month prior. MoM sales growth was witnessed on all fronts. In the upto 350cc segment, MoM sales growth was reported at 63.89 percent, up from 22,734 units. Volume growth surpassed the 14.5k unit mark.

In the above 350cc segment, sales growth was reported at just under 27 percent. Sales was up at from 4,560 units, at volume growth of 1,230 units. Total MoM sales growth is reported at 57.72 percent. Volume growth stood at 15,754 units, up from 27,294 units. Of this, domestic sales accounts for majority share. MoM sales was up from just over 20k units at volume growth of 15,742 units. Exports remained more or less stable, up from 7,221 units.

Though the company did report MoM sales growth, best month for sales in the quarter just ended was in fact April 2021. At the time, cumulative sales surpassed the 53k unit mark. In March 2021, sales surpassed the 66k unit mark. July is expected to offer a better business environ.