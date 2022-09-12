Royal Enfield Kaptaan 350 Is A Thunderbird 350 Modified – Looks Mean

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is the predecessor of Meteor 350 that is currently on sale in various global markets

Neev Motorcycles is a custom bike building company and has a history of building beautiful works of art. The custom motorcycle company mostly works on classic bikes and is very well known in India. In July 2022, Neev even built a custom Royal Enfield Classic 350 and called it Divine. This was done under Custom World initiative from Royal Enfield.

But now, Neev motorcycles has pulled off another custom job and this one is called Kaptaan. This is not commissioned by Royal Enfield like Divine was. Instead, this was commissioned by a private owner of a Thunderbird 350. What Neev Motorcycles have been able to pull off, is really a piece of art. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Kaptaan 350

Even though the pictures might suggest that it was based on a Meteor 350, it is actually based on a Thunderbird 350. I mean, Meteor 350 is the successor of Thunderbird 350 and retains its basic silhouette and cruiser stance. Neev Motorcycles has kept most of the cycle parts identical to stock donor bike.

Even its engine hasn’t been fiddled with. Along with its engine, front telescopic suspension forks, rear dual shock absorbers, front and rear disc brakes and other braking hardware has been kept similar to stock Thunderbird 350 by Royal Enfield.

What is changed with Royal Enfield Kaptaan 350 are a lot of custom-built parts by Neev like front and rear fenders, a beautifully crafted fuel tank, a side tool box finished in chrome, a custom air box, carburetor covers, front fork covers and custom bobber leather seats with diamond quilting pattern.

Other custom parts include a longer than stock swingarm, a wider handlebar along with bar-end mirrors, a custom stubby exhaust finished in black, a CNC machined wide triple tree, lathe machined axels and spacers, and handlebar risers. The main highlight of Royal Enfield Kaptaan 350 is that it gets a removable rear subframe. Also, an additional seat for a pillion.

Modded Parts

Neev Motorcycles has also sourced a few components from aftermarket offerings. Royal Enfield Kaptaan 350 now gets an aftermarket LED headlight. Thunderbird 350 got a projector setup but had halogen bulbs in them. Stock LED taillamps have been swapped with round after-market LEDs. Handlebar grips, digital speedometer, and rear tyre hugger are also sourced from outside.

Kaptaan 350 gets a glossy grey finish on its fuel tank, fenders, and carburetor covers. While rest of the bike is finished in black to give it a menacing and clean look at the same time. We’ve saved the best for last and that is its wheels and tyres. With 140/90-R15 tyres wrapped around black alloy wheels, gives Royal Enfield Kaptaan 350 its muscle.

These tyres are Speed Blaster from Ralco that comes with a unique cross-pattern that almost gives it a scrambler look. With fatter tyres at both ends, Kaptaan 350 even looks like a Harley from a distance. It is one of the prettiest custom builds we have ever seen that is based on a Royal Enfield Thunderbird.