Royal Enfield Konyak Is a Modified Hunter 350 Scrambler, Inspired By North East

Royal Enfield is one of the most celebrated brand in the classic and neo-retro motorcycle genres. The company is also a shining beacon and a default choice in custom motorcycle world. Royal Enfield nurtures this modding culture and often commissions special builds to showcase the modding potential of their motorcycles.

One such build is Royal Enfield Konyak, which is a scrambler bike based on Royal Enfield’s entry-level Hunter 350. Crafted with love and passion by Gujarat based JD Customs, the Royal Enfield Konyak was commissioned for the “Hunterhood” tour representing North East India and the Seven Sisters (states). Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Enfield Konyak – Hunter 350 Scrambler Build

Modding culture and Royal Enfield often go hand-in-hand and one of the latest examples of that is JS Custom’s Scrambler build based on Hunter 350. It is called Royal Enfield Konyak, named after the warrior tribe of North East India. Konyak is built to endure the rugged and unforgiving North East terrains too, which is befitting of its name.

Where design is concerned, we can see a complete transformation with Royal Enfield Konyak by JD Customs when compared to a stock Hunter 350. The round 7-inch stock headlight is gone and we now have a flat-tracker style headlight setup with two bright LED units. Below it, we can see a high-set front mudguard, sort of like a beak.

Front forks get a raw metallic finish instead of their original Black finish. Wheels are alloy units, painted in a Gold shade. The main body colour for Konyak is Green, inspired by the luscious forests of North East, contrasted by Ivory branding and Red pinstriping. There’s a Brass fuel cap cover designed in the shape of a Konyak hunter’s necklace.

Entirely New Tail Section

The entire exhaust system is designed from the ground up. It is a high-set unit like in iconic Triumph Scrambler motorcycles. There is a custom single-piece seat finished in Brown leather. At the rear is where we saw more comprehensive changes to Hunter 350’s core architecture. For starters, JD Customs gave Konyak a mono-shock rear suspension.

The entire rear subframe is custom built and the rear architecture is significantly altered to accommodate this mono-shock setup. There’s increased ground clearance and increased seat height and handlebar height for a more confident riding posture to go off-road. There’s a chopped-off rear fender and a tiny circular LED tail light too.

Even the swingarm and rear braking hardware gets a raw metallic finish as well. Where features are concerned, Royal Enfield Konyak custom Hunter 350 scrambler by JD Customs retains the stock circular instrument cluster and Tripper Screen for navigation. The same J Series 349.34cc air-cooled engine is retained, which is rated at 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm in its stock avatar.







Also read – 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 teased