Royal Enfield Launches E20 Conversion Kit For BS3, BS4 Motorcycles

While the E20 conversion kit is designed for 350cc Royal Enfield bikes, some of the parts can also be used with the 500cc motorcycles

To ensure its customers can continue to enjoy hassle-free rides, Royal Enfield has introduced E20 conversion kits for its older BS3 and BS4 bikes. These kits are meant to be used with models that utilize the carburetted Unit Construction Engine (UCE). With these kits, users can expect enhanced protection of critical components over the long term. Let’s check out the details.

Royal Enfield E20 conversion kits

With the E20 conversion kits for Royal Enfield’s BS3 and BS4 bikes, the primary objective is to prevent potential damage to critical fuel system components. As has been widely reported, the ethanol in E20 fuel can cause unusual wear and tear in bikes designed to run on petrol.

Royal Enfield bikes have been E20 compliant since 2020 when the BS6 norms were introduced. The potential risk of damage from E20 fuel is for bikes that were manufactured before that date. Royal Enfield’s E20 upgrade kit is meant for older models of the Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Thunderbird. The kit comprises replacement parts such as tubes, seals and O-rings.

These are designed to work with E20 fuel, reducing the risk of potential damage or blockage. For BS4 models, the E20 upgrade kit is priced at Rs 1,700. While there is no dedicated E20 conversion kit for older 500cc Royal Enfield bikes, some of the components meant for older 350 bikes can be used for the 500cc bikes as well.

With the official E20 conversion kit now available, users can expect enhanced compatibility and durability in comparison to aftermarket E20 kits. In addition to providing enhanced protection for the engine and fuel system components, the official E20 kit can also improve the everyday experience for users. For example, the kit can be useful for BS3 / BS4 bikes that could be experiencing problems like poor idling or stalling on throttle application. It can also be useful for issues like hard cold starts.

RE E20 conversion kit availability

While the E20 conversion kit has been launched, it may take some time to reach all Royal Enfield dealerships in the country. Users who want this kit can contact their dealer to check if the E20 conversion kit is available. There is likely to be high demand for these kits, which may impact availability across authorized dealerships. Users may have to spend some time at the service centre to get the E20 kit installed and fully calibrated.

It is reassuring to know that Royal Enfield is offering E20 conversion kits for its BS3 and BS4 bikes at a reasonable price. Reports of potential risks such as rubber rot, metal corrosion and clogging of fuel systems have caused significant worry among users. With the official kit now available, users can have greater peace of mind.

