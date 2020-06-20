Royal Enfield launches exclusive riding gear for women – Video

This is the first ever exclusive apparel and riding gear range for women in India

Royal Enfield has announced launch of its first ever apparel and riding gear range designed exclusively for women in India. This collection, which includes items such as riding jackets, trousers, gloves, helmets, tee shirts and shorts are on sale via Royal Enfield online and offline stores. The select offline stores are located in cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata while they are also available online at store.royalenfield.com.

Royal Enfield brings in this exclusive range of women’s riding gear and apparel specially designed to suit the women riders in India, as these items are made of such a material, keeping the weather in mind. Each item of clothing is made of cotton and comes with summer mesh. These are priced affordably between Rs.700-14,000.

The launch of this exclusive line is to enhance the motorcycling experience of women riders in the country. To celebrate this launch, the bike maker also initiated a digital campaign called #DeedsNorWords on 16 June to draw special attention to of those who have been defying conventions.

Women riding gear and apparel includes a specially crafted three layer, all weather riding jacket priced at Rs.14,000. The range also includes a summer mesh jacket priced at Rs.7,000, cotton riding jacket at Rs.5,800 and matching summer mesh trousers for Rs.6,500 and all weather trousers at Rs.9,500.

The special lifestyle leather jackets are priced between Rs.9,900 and 10,900. Royal Enfield riding gear specially designed for women riders also consists of riding gloves priced at Rs.2,500, leather gloves at Rs.3,300 and full face and open face helmets priced at Rs.3,700 and Rs.2,700 respectively. For a more casual riding experience, the range also includes T shirts at Rs.700-1,100 and shirts priced between Rs.2,300 and 2,500. Shorts are priced from Rs.1,500 to Rs.1,600 and jeans or trousers are at Rs.2,400 to Rs.2,600.

Royal Enfield has commenced operations at over 90 percent of its dealership networks across the country. It has resumed sales and services in a phased manner and this includes a total of 850 stores and 425 studio stores in the country.

Only those dealerships located near containment zones or in areas where there are high risk of COVID-19 have limited scope of operation or functioning on alternate days. The bike maker follows the strict safety and social distancing norms laid down by the Government of India so as to ensure safety of staff and customers. In other news, Royal Enfield has shut down several regional offices in India.