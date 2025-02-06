Royal Enfield Limited Edition Shotgun 650 Launch Price Rs 4.25L – 100 Units Globally

With the launch of Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield expanded its 650cc portfolio to suite preferences of a wider range of audience. Now, the company is launching Limited Edition Shotgun 650 in collaboration with ICON Motorsports, known for its motorcycle apparel and protective gear. This is a special motorcycle produced in limited numbers.

Limited Edition Shotgun 650

Inspired by the awe-inspiring custom build called ‘Always Something’ by ICON, the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 is a treat to look at. It is a collaborative effort between Royal Enfield and ICON Motorsports, a premier motorcycle brand known for its custom builds. It is based out of Portland, Oregon.

ICON is particularly known to fuse retro aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. We can see that in the Limited Edition Shotgun 650. This is a collector’s item and is inspired by ‘Always Something’ build which was showcased at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024, exuding stylish and sporty aura.

There will be only 100 units of Limited Edition Shotgun 650 globally, 25 units for each region. RE is considering India as a region and we might get around 25 units of these. Pricing has been kept at Rs 4.25 lakh (Ex-sh) and registrations for this motorcycle are open. All 100 of these units will come with a Slabtown Intercept RE Jacket as part of this collaboration.

Sporty yet Stylish!

This is a premium jacket made out of Suede and Textile for ultimate style and comfort. There’s even leather appliques and embroidery, signifying the company’s roots in retro and custom builds. Indian buyers can book it via the company’s app and the early bidders will be rewarded in a first-come-first-serve approach.

Where design is concerned, Royal Enfield and ICON seems to have hit it out of the park. For starters, the base colour looks like it is White, on which, Teal and Candy Red three-tone colourway. There are multiple race-inspired graphics across this motorcycle. Other notable elements include Blue suspension springs, a Red seat cover and the wheels finished in a lovely Gold shade.

There doesn’t seem to be any changes in the powertrain department. So, Shotgun 650 will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin oil-cooled motor that is capable of generating 46.39 bhp of peak power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.

Statement from Royal Enfield

Speaking on the limited edition drop, Adrian Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsport at Royal Enfield, said “Our collaboration with ICON Motosports for the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 exemplifies the custom possibilities of the Shotgun 650, celebrating the artistry and passion of custom building while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The ‘Always Something’ by ICON was a masterpiece, and we are thrilled to bring this production version channeling its passion and style to our community of riders worldwide.”