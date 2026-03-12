Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Achieves 6 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

Towards the end of the calendar year 2020, Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 in India. At the time, Meteor 350 was not only tasked with replacing the Thunderbird range of motorcycles, but it was tasked to preview the company’s new 350cc J-Series platform. Not only did Meteor 350 successfully fill in the shoes of Thunderbird range, it set a precedent for cruisers in general.

Fast forwarding to March 2026, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has clocked in a lot of sales in its 5+ years of product lifespan. In fact, this 350cc cruiser motorcycle has achieved a new sales milestone as it just crossed 6 lakh units mark for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

Meteor 350 Achieves 6 Lakh Sales Milestone

Being one of the most successful cruiser motorcycles in the 350cc segment in India, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has come a long way. In March 2026, Meteor 350 successfully crossed 6 lakh cumulative sales milestone. This is a major achievement for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and is set to achieve smash more sales records in the future.

Meteor 350 is currently Royal Enfield’s fourth best-selling motorcycle, as seen in January 2026 sales breakup. It sold a hair under 10k units that month and is easily the best-selling 350cc cruiser motorcycle in the country. Apart from Indian domestic market, Meteor 350 is also sold in markets like LATAM, SAARC and European nations.

Prices for Meteor 350 start from Rs 1,95,546 (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 2,15,770 (Ex-sh) for standard variants. Catering to a wide range of buyers, Meteor 350 is offered in four distinct trim levels – Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova. Colour options include Fireball Orange, Fireball Grey, Stellar Marine Blue, Stellar Matte Gray, Aurora Red, Aurora Retro Green, Supernova Black and the special edition Sundowner Orange.

Sundowner Orange special edition

It has to be noted that Sundowner Orange is a special edition of Meteor 350 cruiser which was launched at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 in Goa. It was launched at Rs 2.19 lakh (Ex-sh) and came with a unique Orange shade along with a bunch of accessories from Royal Enfield’s official accessories brochure.

The most notable element of Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange special edition was that it came as standard with cross-spoke wheels like Classic 350 Goan. With cross-spoke wheels, Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange retains the classic charm of wire-spoke wheels and the safety net of tubeless tyres for ease of puncture repairs.

All Meteor 350 variants are powered by the J-Series 349.34cc single cylinder air cooled engine with 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Meteor 350 was the first motorcycle to be fitted with Royal Enfield’s Tripper screen, which supports Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.