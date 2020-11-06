Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Price Rs 1.75 Lakh – Rs 1.90 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a replacement to the Thunderbird 350

After many months of spy shots and leaked images, feature reveals and much speculation along with walkaround videos uploaded on YouTube, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been officially launched. The company claims that it is now the future of touring in India; all set to take the Indian markets by storm.

RE Meteor 350 Features

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is presented in three trims of Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Fireball is the entry level variant while the other two are positioned higher. Below are the prices of all 3 variants, starting from Rs 1.75 lakhs, going all the way to Rs 1.9 lakhs, ex-sh.

The Meteor 350 is positioned on a new platform and depending on variants, receives colour options of Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue along with an exclusive Stellar Black Matte.

The new 350 motorcycle, based on the brand’s new ‘J’ architecture, receives a low seat along with high set handle bars and forward set foot pegs relating to an upright seating position and better rider comfort. Royal Enfield is also slated to offer accessories for the new Meteor 350 which will include a larger windscreen, better footpegs, engine guard, etc. Below is the official TVC of new Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield 350 Meteor comes with turn-by-turn navigation, a first for any Royal Enfield bike. Its list of features include a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, LED tail lamp, rounded rear view mirrors, a semi digital instrument console with an analogue speedometer and LCD display. The bike receives ‘Tripper Navigation’. This has been developed in association with Google Maps. This is being offered as a standard feature.

Royal Enfield badging is seen on its tear drop shaped fuel tank while it also gets long exhaust ends and a swooping rear fender. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on machine finished alloy wheels measuring 19 inch front with 100/90 tyre and 17 inch rear wheel with 140/70 tyre. It comes with 3 years warranty.

RE Meteor 350 Engine

Engine specifications include a 349cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration while it will receive disc brakes measuring 300mm front and 270mm rear along with dual channel ABS as standard.

The disc brakes are larger than that seen on the Thunderbird 350. The engine is positioned on a double cradle frame linked to a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is positioned above the Classic 350 and Himalayan in the company lineup and rivals the likes of Honda CB350, Jawa 300 and Benelli Imperiale 400.