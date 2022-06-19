Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Modified Bobber With Single Seat – Looks Dope

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets converted into a classic bobber by Volcano Garage

Royal Enfield motorcycles going under the knife at an aftermarket workshop is a common sight not just in India but across the world as well. Over the years, we have come across numerous examples of stock RE bikes being converted into fancy machines. The latest example comes from Europe and involves a Meteor 350.

The cruiser has once again shown its true camouflage nature as it takes the shape of a custom-built bobber. This project has been undertaken by Volcano Garage and showcases the versatility of Royal Enfield’s robust architecture.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Modified Bobber

As seen in traditional bobbers, the custom-built Meteor 350 gets a single rider’s saddle held by twin springs underneath and a quilted pattern on top for added comfort. The fuel tank remains stock and so does the handlebar although the latter gets new bar-end mirrors which gives it a fresh appeal.

The unit used in this project is a Fireball variant of Meteor hence all internals and running gear of the motorcycle are already blacked out. Fenders at both ends have been chopped short to give it a signature bobber look.

Black alloy wheels with the same rubber profile have been kept intact although side panels have been custom-built. Also, the headlight unit uses an aftermarket LED assembly inside the same round encasing with black bezels. Adding flair to the setup is an aftermarket exhaust setup with a short bottle canister.

By the looks of it, changes have been made to the cycle parts of the motorcycle as well, especially on its swingarm but we do not have exact details of it. The swingarm also gets a new custom-built mount for the registration plate. The stock taillamps have been replaced by a pair of aftermarket units and uniquely attached to the rear shock absorbers.

Specs & Features

Fork gaiters up front enhance the bike’s retro charm while the all-black theme adds a sporty touch to the overall characteristic of bobber. There is no report of any change made in the powertrain department of the motorcycle. Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Hardware parts on the stock cruiser consist of a suspension setup with conventional telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at rear. There is also an option to add a pillion seat, if need arises. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a single-channel ABS. In its stock form, Meteor 350 weighs 191 kilos and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

In terms of features, the equipment list is thin, comprising a side-stand engine kill switch and a semi-digital instrument console. It is also offered with a Tripper Navigation pod that provides turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the Royal Enfield App via Bluetooth. However, this feature is now available only as an optional accessory.

