Royal Enfield Meteor 350 New Colour Launch – Green, Blue, Red

New matte green shade will interest folks who prefer the classy look over the usual glossy paint schemes

Expanding the colour choices available for Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has introduced a new matte green. Meteor 350 is already offered in a multitude of colour options. It has red, blue, yellow, brown and black. In addition to the green shade, a new blue colour option has also been launched with Fireball, while Supernova Meteor gets a new Red shade.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 New Colour

Colour options for Meteor 350 are based on the variant. The base Fireball variant offers colour choices of red and yellow. Both of these are in glossy finish. Green is a primary colour and its matte finish will enable it to target an entirely new group of users.

Meteor 350 new matte green colour option utilizes a blacked-out theme, similar to Fireball red and yellow. The green paint can be seen on the fuel tank. Most other components have been blacked out such as handlebar, engine, side panels, rear view mirrors, alloy wheels and exhaust. Wheel edges have matte green strips, but it’s not so conspicuous due to its light shade. These are more pronounced on Fireball Red and Yellow colour variants.

Other colour options for Meteor 350 include Stellar Red, Blue and Black. Top-spec variants are Supernova Blue and Supernova Brown. New Supernova Red has also been launched today.

Improve upon rival offerings

Colour options may not be the sole criteria for choosing a specific bike, but it does play an important role in customer purchase decisions. Royal Enfield is already ahead in terms of colour choices available for most of its bikes. Adding more colour options is a good way to ensure competencies are further improved.

If we compare to Meteor 350 rivals, Honda H’ness CB350 has a total of 8 colour options. CB350 DLX variant has Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Night Star Black. DLX Pro has dual tone shades of Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White and Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic. There are two anniversary editions as well, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

Yezdi Roadster has colour options of Smoke Grey, Sin Silver, Hunter Green, Gallant Grey and Steel Blue. Jawa 42 has the least colour choices in the group with red, white and black.

Pricing for Meteor’s new green and blue colour is same as that of Fireball Red and Fireball Yellow. The Meteor 350 Fireball is available at Rs. 205,844/-, Stellar models at Rs. 211,924/- and Supernova at Rs. 222,061/- (ex-sh Chennai). B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India, and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”