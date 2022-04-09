Royal Enfield Meteor 350 New Green Colour – First Look Walkaround

Earlier, Royal Enfield also added a new red colour option to the base Redditch variant of new-gen Classic 350 after its launch

A couple of days back it was reported that Royal Enfield will be introducing a new colour option to Meteor 350. It seems that the company plans to add more than one new paint scheme to the retro cruiser’s colour palette. Earlier, there was a new blue colour option spied at a dealership yard.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Green Colour

Now, a unit of Meteor 350 wrapped under green paint has been spotted in a Royal Enfield dealership. Like the previous blue colour option spied, this new green shade will also be available in the base Fireball variant. However, the upcoming green shade is expected to come with a matte finish.

RE Meteor Fireball variant is currently available in two shades- yellow and red. Other than this, Meteor 350 is offered in two other trims namely Stellar and Supernova which is available in Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Matte Black, Brown and dual-tone blue colour options. We do not expect any other updates on the cruiser apart from the added colour options.

The bike seen in the latest walkaround video, looks very familiar to the current Meteor 350 except for a bottle green fuel tank with a matte finish. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to Namaste Wheels.

It gets an all-black theme on its side panels, front and rear fenders, exhaust tailpipe and muffler, alloy wheels running gear and all its internals giving it a nice dual-tone theme to the overall appearance of the motorcycle.

Meteor 350- Features & Specs

In terms of features, Meteor gets a semi-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. In addition, the cruiser also receives a USB charging port, a halogen headlight with a circular LED DRL and an LED taillight. Coming to engine spec, Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke motor which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

This powertrain is capable of dishing out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Coming to hardware, Meteor is underpinned by a dual-cradle frame which is suspended on telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by single 300mm and 270mm discs at front and rear respectively which are aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Models

At least two more models based on the J-series platform are currently under development- Hunter 350 and new-gen Bullet 350. Both these upcoming motorcycles were spotted testing together recently. While Hunter is expected to be launched in the market later this year, new-gen Bullet 350 is expected to hit showrooms in 2023. Royal Enfield is also developing multiple new models on the 650cc platform.