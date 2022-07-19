Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices July 2022 – Costlier By Up To Rs 5k

In CY2022, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 prices have been raised twice and decreased once; this is the third price hike this year

Likely due to rise in input costs, Royal Enfield has increased prices of Meteor 350 in July. Prices have been increased by up to Rs 5,000. In percentage terms, prices have been increased in the range of 1.3% to 2.29%. Latest round of price hike does not bring any changes or updates for the bike.

While the price difference may seem substantial, it is unlikely to impact sales of Meteor 350. It is currently the second bestselling 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield. In overseas markets, it has surpassed Classic 350 to become the most exported Royal Enfield bike. A total of 3,487 units were exported in June 2022.

Meteor 350 new prices July 2022

Price increase varies based on the variant. New price of Meteor 350 Fireball Red / Yellow / Blue / Matt Green variants is Rs 2,05,844. That’s an increase of Rs 3,591, as compared to June prices. Stellar Blue / Red / Black variants’ new price is Rs 2,11,924, an increase of Rs 4,591.

Stellar Pure Black Custom is now priced at Rs 2,11,924, an increase of Rs 2,754. Supernova Brown / Blue / Red variants get costlier by Rs 4,592; new price is Rs 2,22,061. With this latest price hike, the earlier price reduction benefit of Rs 5,000 has largely been cancelled out.

As may be recalled, Royal Enfield had slashed prices of Meteor 350 by Rs 5k, which was effective from May 01, 2022. The price reduction was made possible by removing Tripper navigation as a standard feature. It was classified as an optional feature that users could choose through Royal Enfield’s MIY configurator.

Along with Meteor, the same approach was also deployed for Himalayan. It was a consumer-friendly move, as Tripper navigation is not a feature that everyone needs. By making Tripper navigation an optional feature, Royal Enfield was also able to cope up with shortage of semiconductor chips. It ensured that users who needed Tripper could get their bikes delivered in the shortest possible time.

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant

Earlier this year in April, Royal Enfield had increased prices of Meteor 350 in the range of Rs 2-4k. Starting price for Meteor in April was Rs 2.05 lakh for Fireball Red / Yellow variants. Three new colours were also introduced for the bike – Fireball Blue, Fireball Matt Green and Supernova Red. As of now, Meteor 350 is available in a total of 14 colour options. There are 7 dual-tone and 7 single-tone colour options. This is probably the widest choice of colours available for a 350cc bike.

Royal Enfield is also working on a new version of Meteor 350, likely to be called Meteor 350X. It has been spied on test, and launch is expected soon. It will have similar upgrades / changes which the Thunderbird 350X had over the Thunderbird 350.