Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Launch Price Rs 2.19 Lakh

At the ongoing Motoverse 2025 event in Goa, Royal Enfield has showcased two new motorcycles. First was Bullet 650 and then we saw the showcase of Flying Flea S6 and the launch of Himalayan 450 Mana Edition. Apart from the new motorcycles, Royal Enfield launched a new colour for its 350cc cruiser. Let’s take a closer look at the just launched Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange.

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange

Sitting at the top of Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio, we have Meteor 350. It is designed for long-distance cruising and it now gets a new special edition unveiled at the ongoing Motoverse 2025 event. Called Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange, Royal Enfield has just launched it for a price tag of Rs 2.19 lakh (Ex-sh).

The base Fireball variant prices start from Rs 1.95 lakh (Ex-sh) after the GST 2.0 revisions and associated price cuts. Above Fireball, we have Stellar, Aurora and Supernova trim levels. The just launched Sundowner Orange is positioned on top-spec Supernova trim level and gets associated equipment.

Starting with the new colour, it gets a rather nice shade of Orange complemented by some Beige to give it some contrast. This colourway aims to radiate the aura of a lovely evening ride along a beach. Like Aurora and Supernova trims, Sundowner Orange gets a healthy dosage of chrome for the retro appeal.

Hardware equipment include a tall and transparent windscreen to protect rider from wind blasts, adjustable levers for optimum comfort, a Deluxe Touring Seat for long rides, rear pillion backrest and Royal Enfield’s Tripper screen for Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation. There is also a Type-C USB port which makes it future proof.

Cross-Spoke Wheels

The most notable element specific to Sundowner Orange is cross-spoke wheels compatible with tubeless tyres. This way, buyers will get the retro appeal of wire-spoke wheels and the reassurance of tubeless tyres. Other features include LED lighting, Sundowner Orange exclusive badges and other elements.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is all about the highway touring and the overall rider’s triangle and comfort quotient matches this ethos. It allows for an upright posture and the handlebar provides a level of comfort that immediate rivals cannot match.

It continues to be powered by the same 349cc J-Series engine. It is a simple and robust single-cylinder SOHC 2V/cyl air-cooled engine that is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 5-speed gearbox.



