Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Yezdi Roadster – Specs, Price Comparison

Both Yezdi Roadster and Royal Enfield Meteor closely match each other’s specs and prices

Classic Legends recently brought the Yezdi brand back to life by launching three motorcycles under its anvil- Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster. All three bikes hold distinct identities in the brand’s lineup. With this launch, Classic Legends has thrown in another dice to take on the supremacy of Royal Enfield in the 250-500cc motorcycle segment.

While Adventure locks horns with Royal Enfield Himalayan, Scrambler will rival the upcoming Scram 411 from the Chennai-based bikemaker. On the other hand, Yezdi Roadster appears to take on Meteor 350. This story focuses on how both these motorcycles stack up against each other, on paper of course.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Yezdi Roadster

When it comes to design, both motorcycles feature a low-sling cruiser-like stance with a new-retro design theme. While Yezdi has stayed clear from terming it as a cruiser, Royal Enfield is happy to call Meteor one. That said, neither of the bikes can be called proper cruisers and more roadsters trying to be cruisers. Meteor gives a slightly more cruiser feel due to its wide and tall handlebar as opposed to the low-set handlebar in Roadster.

That said, both motorcycles receive centre-set footpegs which give better ability to maneuver than a traditional cruiser and a comfortable riding posture. Both flaunt a neo-retro styling theme with common elements such as round headlamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tanks and circular turn tail lights, turn indicators and rearview mirrors. Roadster looks slightly bulkier than Meteor thanks to the broader fenders in the former.

Powertrain Specs

Meteor is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC motor whereas Roadster is propelled by a smaller 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC motor. Despite being at a disadvantage for a smaller cubic capacity, Roadster extracts more power and torque from its engine. While the engine in Meteor kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, the one in Roadster pumps out 29.7 bhp and 29 Nm of torque.

Dynamics

As far as dynamics are concerned, both motorcycles are underpinned by a similar dual-cradle frame. Chassis on both bikes are suspended on telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at rear. In terms of braking, both motorcycles utilise disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS. While Yezdi offers a larger front disc of 320mm, Royal Enfield provides a larger rotor of 270mm at rear.

Meteor offers a more accessible saddle of 765mm as compared to a 790mm seat height of Roadster. However, Roadster is slightly more nimble at 184kg in comparison to 191kg of Meteor which should translate to sharper handling. Meteor also features a larger 15-litre fuel tank as compared to a 12.5-litre tank in Roadster that should provide a longer range to Meteor.

Features and Price

In terms of features, Roadster gets all-LED lighting in addition to a semi-digital instrument console. It, however, misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation which is offered as standard in Meteor. The latter also gets LED DRLs, an LED taillight and a USB charger.

Coming to prices, both motorcycles are very closely priced to each other but Roadster offers a slightly lower starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh. On the other hand, prices for Meteor start at Rs 2.01 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).