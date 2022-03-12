Royal Enfield Meteor 650 Spied – Super Massive Road Presence

Royal Enfield will be expanding its 650cc range to include at least three new bikes, one of which is Super Meteor 650

While 650cc twins are currently segment bestsellers, it appears that Royal Enfield wants to provide more options to users in this space. Towards that end, three new RE bikes are currently under development. Apart from Super Meteor 650, the company is also working on a cruiser and a bobber 650cc motorcycle.

Super Meteor 650 features

By introducing new products, Royal Enfield has a better chance of motivating enthusiasts to go for an upgrade. Among the new Royal Enfield 650cc bikes, Super Meteor could be the first to be launched. It has been spotted multiple times in production ready guise. Just like its 350cc sibling, Super Meteor 650 has a beefy profile. It continues with signature retro features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, broad rear fender and round tail light.

In terms of ergonomics, Super Meteor should offer a comfortable, upright riding stance. It has a wide handlebar, low seat height and centrally placed foot pegs. Other key features include curvy fuel tank, single piece seat and dual exhaust. At the front, the bike can be seen with a dual-pod instrument console.

The larger unit on the left has the speedometer and other standard display items whereas the smaller unit on the right is the Tripper navigation display. This is similar to the setup used in Meteor 350. Take a look at the video below, shared by automotive enthusiast Adarsh Singh. It shows both – Super Meteor 650 as well as Hunter 350; spied together in Chennai.

With its large proportions, Super Meteor will have adequate weight to support effortless highway cruising at 100+ kmph. Its low seat height will ensure optimal balance and control. The bike’s cruising abilities are enhanced with its extra wide rear tyre. It is expected to get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, shod with 100/90 and 140/70 tyres, respectively.

Royal Enfield Meteor 650 specs

Super Meteor will be using the same platform as that of 650 twins. It will be powered by the 648cc parallel-twin motor that generates 47 bhp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is possible that power delivery may be adjusted to suit cruising needs of Super Meteor.

The bike is expected to get standard telescopic forks at front, but USD forks could also be a possibility. Twin shock absorbers at rear will be the same as 650 twins. Braking system will comprise disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Just like its other bikes, Royal Enfield will be launching its new 650cc motorcycles at a competitive price point. Super Meteor 650 could be offered in the price range of Rs 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh. While it won’t have any direct rivals in domestic market, it could be challenged in future by upcoming Yezdi 650cc motorcycle. In international markets, Super Meteor 650 will be challenged by the likes of BSA Gold Star 650.