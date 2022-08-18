Royal Enfield Meteor 650cc Spied – Massive Street Presence

With its comfy ergonomics and heavyweight profile, Meteor 650 looks ready for effortless cruising on wide open roads

Keeping its promise of introducing an average of 4 new/updated products every year, Royal Enfield has already launched Scram 411 and Hunter 350 this year. While Scram 411 was launched in March at a starting price of Rs 2.03 lakh, Hunter 350 was launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh. Hunter is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio.

As 350cc and 400cc segments have been covered with these new products, the next launch could be in the 650cc segment. Most likely possibility is Meteor 650, which has been spotted in production ready format. October seems to be an apt time for Meteor 650 launch, as this period marks the peak of the festive season. The bike could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 3.35 lakh.

Royal Enfield Meteor 650 Spied

While the ‘Haathi Mat Palo’ campaign tried its best to influence popular perceptions, it appears that the elephant doesn’t really care. And if sales data is any indication, it seems the least impacted by attempts at body shaming.

The journey continues with Meteor 650 that has huge proportions and seems to dwarf most other two-wheelers in the vicinity. Especially when the streets here are largely populated with entry-level commuter scooters and motorcycles. Take a look at the latest spy video of Royal Enfield Meteor 650 which was shared on Rushlane Spylane by Gokul Raju.

While Meteor 650’s massive size may be a constraint across busy city streets, it will be real fun to ride on highways and open roads. The bike looks pretty heavy, which should be able to support high-speed cruising of 100-120 kmph and above. Making it possible will be components such as USD front forks, dual rear shock absorbers and wide block pattern rear tyre for optimal traction. The bike has disk brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard.

And then, there’s the powerful 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel twin motor that does duty on Interceptor and Continental GT. It generates 47 hp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is possible that the engine may be tweaked slightly in line with requirements of Meteor 650.

Meteor 650 design highlights

Meteor 650 has a retro profile with features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and circular tail lamp. Riding stance is fairly comfortable with centrally placed footpegs and ergonomically placed wide handlebar. Rider seat section has a scooped up profile, which seems perfect for long journeys.

Seat height is around the same as that of 650 twins, approx. 800 mm, which should allow optimal control and handling. Other key features include rugged crash guard, wide pillion seat, minimal body panelling, thick exhaust pipes and broad rear mudguard. A number of customization options will be available via Royal Enfield’s Make It Yours (MIY) personalization platform.