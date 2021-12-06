Royal Enfield Meteor Modified Into A Bobber With Lots Of Chrome

Coincidentally, Royal Enfield is working on a new Bobber-style motorcycle that will be based on Classic 350

Launched last year in November, Meteor 350 has emerged as a popular choice in domestic as well as international markets. In domestic market, Meteor 350 is currently Royal Enfield’s second bestselling product, next only to Classic 350. The bike is preferred for its smooth design language, comfy cruising ergonomics and high-torque engine.

With its simple design, Meteor 350 has also emerged as one of the preferred options for customization projects. We have been witness to several such experimentations in the past. In this latest customization project, Meteor 350 has been transformed into a Bobber-styled motorcycle. The makeover has been done by K-Speed, a Japan-based motorcycle customization shop.

Royal Enfield Meteor chrome loaded Bobber – key changes

Primary idea for this makeover appears to focus on enhancing the retro profile, all while introducing quirky styling bits that ensure an eccentric character for the bike. Towards this end, a number of changes have been introduced. Starting with the front, stock headlamp has been replaced with a much smaller round unit that fits snugly between the front forks. It comes with integrated turn signals.

While front suspension forks are the same, they have been equipped with fork gaiters for a more rugged look and feel. Front fender has been completely ripped away. Instrument pods have shifted to the left side of the bike. Top front section of the bike comes in chrome finish, which creates an interesting contrast against the largely blacked-out parts.

Chrome finish has been added to the top section of forks, the handlebar and fuel tank. Chrome finish on fuel tank is already offered with Royal Enfield bikes like Continental GT, Interceptor and Classic 350. Chrome finish can also be seen on custom made exhaust pipe that replaces the stock unit.

Stock handlebar has been replaced with an aftermarket raised touring handlebar. This is a key change to achieve a bobber style look. In place of the stock two-piece seat, the bike gets a single seat for the rider. Rear tail section has been almost entirely sawed off.

This has resulted in rear turn signals (aftermarket units) being mounted close to rear shock absorbers. While alloy wheels are same, stock tyres have been replaced with chubby balloon tyres at both ends. They should ensure better grip and more comfort for users.

No engine tweaks

This customization project is unlikely to have performance upgrades done on the engine. The stock 349cc single cylinder, air-oil cooled motor generates 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox.

The twin-downtube spine frame has been left untouched as well. Braking system comprising 300mm front and 270 mm rear disc brakes has been retained. Meteor 350 is offered with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In an earlier project also, Meteor 350 was modified into a bobber by Amsterdam-based Ironwood Custom Motorcycles. However, there’s significant difference between the two customizations even though the core objective is the same.

1 of 9

Source