Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Blue Colour With RTO Registered Number Plate – Spied

Meteor 350 is all set to be launched in India on 6th Nov at an expected price tag of Rs 1.7 lakhs, ex-sh

The successor to Thunderbird range, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched on November 6. A retro cruiser, Meteor 350 is distinguishable with its round halogen headlamp, LED DRLs, raised handlebars and forward-set footpegs. It will be offered in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Meteor will be utilizing an entirely new ‘J’ platform and a 349 cc single cylinder, air cooled engine. Power and torque output are 20.5 hp and 27 Nm. Engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. A rival to the recently launched Honda H’ness CB350, Meteor 350 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, ex-sh.

Meteor 350 RTO Registration

Ahead of the actual launch, now an image of the Meteor 350 has surfaced with an RTO registered number plate. When checked with the RTO website, the bike is registered with Delhi RTO. Owner name is mentioned as Eicher Motors. Registration date mentioned is 22 Sep 2020 and validity is up to 21st Sep 2035.

This is actually around the same time when the bike was originally planned for launch. But then Honda CB350 came into the picture out of nowhere, and RE’s Meteor launch plans were derailed.

The above motorcycle is probably a media test ride unit. Ahead of launch this week, Royal Enfield has started media test rides across major cities of India. First ride reviews of Meteor 350 will be out on the same day of launch.

Meteor 350 engine and chassis

As revealed earlier, Meteor 350 will have an entirely new 349 cc, single cylinder, air cooled, FI engine. As compared to the earlier unit that had push-rod actuated valves, the new engine will have an SOHC (single overhead cam) setup. The new engine will deliver slightly more power and it will be smoother, as compared to the current BS6 350 cc engine that powers Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The new engine is capable of delivering 20.2 bhp of max power at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of max torque at 4000 rpm. That’s around 1 bhp more than the current engine. However, torque output has gone down by 1 Nm. The new engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Among other key changes, Meteor 350 will be utilizing the entirely new J platform. This platform will also be used for several other next-gen products that Royal Enfield will launch in the future.

It is expected that Meteor 350 will be competitively priced in the range of Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, ex-sh. It will rival the likes of Honda CB350, Jawa 300 and Benelli Imperiale 400.