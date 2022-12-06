HomeBike NewsRoyal Enfield Mighty 350cc Is A Modified Classic 350 Bobber

Royal Enfield Mighty 350cc Is A Modified Classic 350 Bobber

Akshay Kulkarni
Based on a Royal Enfield Classic 350, Neev Motorcycles Mighty comes off as a retro-futuristic bobber bike

Royal Enfield is often regarded as a blank canvas. Something on which an artist’s imagination can be visualised. Beauty is personified, in the eyes of its master. This is the reason why Royal Enfield is a hot favourite among custom bike enthusiasts and modders alike.

Neev motorcycles have been building custom Royal Enfields for a long time. This custom modding company is quite renowned for its work. Their recent build is a bobber named ‘Mighty’ which is based on a Classic 350. For this, the company has built everything from scratch except for its engine. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Mighty 350cc by Neev Motorcycles

For this custom bobber build based on Classic 350, Neev Motorcycles had to re-design and re-build the entire chassis. The wheelbase has been increased considerably which ensures a proper bobber look. Increasing wheelbase also ensures excellent straight-line stability as well. Something which a cruiser ought to have.

While designing its chassis from scratch, Neev thought of giving ‘Mighty’ a monoshock rear suspension instead of twin shock absorbers from stock motorcycle. This is not the first time that Neev Motorcycles is building a custom Royal Enfield with a monoshock rear suspension. If we look at Godzilla, Queen and Yodha from Neev, they had monoshock rear suspension.

At the front, Neev has given it custom fork covers, a redesigned handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a small after-market LED headlight and more. The main highlight at front is 180 section Pirelli Angel ST tyre wrapped on 17” wire spoke wheels with a custom fender to add muscle. Bullet-style LED indicators enhance the look as well.

Royal Enfield Mighty 350cc gets a custom dual-tone paint job with RE logo replaced by Mighty logo. At the side, we can see a custom swingarm, custom exhaust bend cover, carburetor cover, toolbox, belly cover, a custom single-seat with a quilted leather pattern and a lot more. Neev Motorcycles offers a bolt-on rear seat which gets its own backrest as well.

Royal Enfield Mighty 350 Features

Wire-spoke wheels get a white pinstripe, which adds to overall appeal. The same 180-section Pirelli Angel ST tyre is found at the rear as well. Other custom-built parts by Neev Motorcycles include fuel tank, tank badge with Mighty logo in brass, lathe machined axles and spacers and more.

There have been some after-market components as well. Some of them include LED lighting all around, K&N air filter, bar-end mirrors, a digital twin-pod instrument cluster, a rear tyre hugger, handlebar grips and foot pegs. Along with dual-tone custom paint job, Neev Motorcycles has also done powder coating, anodizing, zinc plating, chrome plating and polish. All-in-all, ‘Mighty’ by Neev Motorcycles based on Classic 350 comes off as a fantastic-looking bobber with a lot of muscle and attitude.

