Royal Enfield Launches Service To Officially Modify Motorcycles Before Delivery

Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours / MiY is an initiative offering customers the power to personalize and accessorize motorcycles at the time of purchase itself

Each biker wants a motorcycle which is different than others. This gives the owner a sense of identity and self expression making the bike truly their own in every respect. With no OEM offering modification service, bikers go to aftermarket specialists, which may or may not provide legal mods.

Royal Enfield has recognized this need and has introduced Make-It-Yours initiative for its motorcycles. In the first phase, only the 650 Twins will be offered under this new service. Buyers of these two motorcycles will be able to modify their motorcycle, right at the time of booking via the Royal Enfield App or at their stores.

First of its kind initiative

The Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours MiY is the first of its kind motorcycle personalization initiative. It is offered only on two of the bikes in the company lineup as on date, but plans are to introduce this to other models in the company portfolio in a phased manner.

The App based 3-D configurator will allow customers to select from a range of personalization choices be it in terms of colour, trims and graphics. Customers will also have access to genuine motorcycle accessories at the time of making bookings.

The bookings of the Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 have to be done via the App following which customers will be introduced to the range of customization options and a delivery timeline for the motorcycle. As per Royal Enfield, buyers will be able to modify their motorcycles in thousands of different combinations via this new service.

All MiY customers will also benefit with factory tested, trustworthy and genuine accessories all of which come in with a 2 year warranty. The customization is done as per buyer’s demands at the company plant in Chennai.

The MiY with 3D configurator on the Royal Enfield App is available on Android, Google PlayStore and iOS Apple App Store. Customers can also opt for extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract Packages via the App.

RE 650 Twins Awards and Price Hike

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, launched in 2018 has shot to fame. It was recently crowned the Best Retro Bike of the Year 2020 by MCN, UK. It may be recalled that it was also the recipient of MCN’s Best Naked Motorcycle of the Year 2019 and several other awards.

In its BS6 avatar, the two flagship motorcycles which were launched in March 2020, received a price hike in September. Launch price of the Interceptor 650, which stood between Rs.2.65-2.86 lakhs has been revised to Rs.2.67-2.88 lakhs. The Continental GT 650, launched at Rs.2.81-3.02 lakhs now starts of at Rs.2.82 lakhs to go up to Rs.3.03 lakhs. Upcoming RE launches include new gen Thunderbird called Meteor 350, new gen Classic 350 and an all new 650cc Cruiser.