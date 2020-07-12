Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, 650 Twins – Cambodia launch price Rs 3.83 L to Rs 4.83 L

Royal Enfield had made its entry into Cambodia – with an aim to strengthen their position in the APAC region

TF Motors is the official distributor in the country. The first flagship store finds an address in Russian Federation Boulevard, Phnom Penh. This is the most populated city in the country, and also the capital of Cambodia.

Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield’s Head of Business – APAC markets said, “Royal Enfield has become a very important player in the global mid-size motorcycle market by re-inventing this space with motorcycles that are evocative, engaging and great fun to ride. We are delighted to be formally entering Cambodia, which happens to be one of the key motorcycling destinations for avid motorcyclists around the world. Together with TF Motors , we are going to build a bigger, more exciting motorcycle community in Cambodia.”

Operations in Cambodia begin with a lineup of 5 bikes with mix of single-cylinder or twin-cylinder engines. The 2020 product portfolio pricing for Cambodia is as follows – Bullet 500 for $5,099 (Rs 3.83 lakh), Classic 500 range for $5,314 (Rs 4 lakh) to $5,529 (Rs 4.15 lakh), Himalayan (411cc) for $4,883 (Rs 3.67 lakh), Interceptor 650 in the range of $6,000 (Rs 4.51 lakh) to $6,215 (Rs 4.67 lakh), and Continental GT 650 Cafe racer in the range of $6,215 (Rs 4.67 lakh) to $6,431 (Rs 4.83 lakh).

Royal Enfield is clear about its mid-size bike focus in the 250cc to 750cc range. The manufacturer is also maximising value proposition of the Himalayan, and 650cc twins, and is keen on exports. This is also a business opportunity that only Royal Enfield can benefit from at present owing to its 650cc twins, which makes the manufacturer the only Indian company that’s exporting 500cc+ segment bikes.

Royal Enfield has in recent months seen market share in segments decline, largely due to the pandemic. The company is focused on future plans and has been working on new motorcycles. Transition from BSIV to BSVI put viability of some bike lines in production in question. While the Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird 500cc motorcycles are no longer in sale in India since the start of the FY, exports continue.

RE 500cc segment sales volume doesn’t match its 350cc segment dominance in domestic market. All along the company has focused on improving its bike exports, and that has been reflected in sales with the 650cc bikes faring well. The auto manufacturer also operates a Thailand assembly plant.

For now, competition in the mid-segment is lower owing to the limited number of bikes in the segment. Market dynamics sees Royal Enfield’s USP standing in good stead, with the 650 twins are poised as a feasible export pick, as well as a choice of upgrade for those looking for a bigger bike in the domestic market. Geared to launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in India soon, which will take the reins from the Thunderbird.