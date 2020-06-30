Royal Enfield motorcycles with loud exhausts get fined by Traffic Police

Cyberabad Traffic Police are cracking down on bikers and motorists and booking cases under Motor Vehicle Act

The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused much upheaval in the country putting everyday life into lockdown mode, however, it has not stopped the traffic police from continuing to take strict action against offenders. In a recent case, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have taken action against two Royal Enfield bikers who were racing around the Chandanagar area creating some disturbance.

They had modified their motorcycle’s exhaust, hence causing both noise and air pollution. The cops have not only taken legal action against the offenders, but have also removed the silencers from the two modified RE bikes.

As per the law, any sort of alteration/modification done on cars or bikes is banned. It is not only dangerous for the driver/rider but also puts everyone on the road at risk. Until recently, the police used to only fine such bikers for disturbing the peace and quiet but have now started removing these silencers with the help of local mechanics.

Earlier this month, the Cyberabad Traffic Police even cracked down on motorists, asking them to affix rear view and side view mirrors to their vehicles, failing which they will be booked. This is being done to prevent road mishaps as drivers with no rear view mirrors tend to ignore those vehicle behind them. A rear view mirror is of paramount importance for any vehicle. It allows the driver to keep an eye on vehicles coming from the rear so that the driver can switch lanes and take diversions safely.

The police have also been spreading the awareness for use of helmet by both rider and pillion rider. Strict enforcement on this count has also been taken up and has started yielding positive results. Special drives and awareness campaigns have been taken out by the Cyberabad Traffic Police to appeal to every two wheeler rider and pillion rider to start wearing helmets so as to enhance public safety on roads. This is particularly so in the case of children, women and elderly persons who are often pillion riders and most often seen without helmets. The helmets need to be of standard quality and well strapped so as to ensure complete safety.

Cyberabad Traffic Police have even cracked down on motorists with Learner’s Licenses. There have been several cases booked against these learners who have been found violating the terms and conditions of the said license. As per the law, learners must be accompanied by a person who holds a valid driving license.

They should only be driving under supervision and have an ‘L’ plate affixed at the front and rear. The DCP has warned that any one with a learner’s license found violating these regulations will have their license impounded and forwarded to the Regional Transport Authority for cancellation as per the rules.