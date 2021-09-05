Royal Enfield New Classic 350 Vs Old Classic 350 – Vibration Test

The 2021 RE Classic 350 comes in with a fresh range of features and new J series, 349cc engine which it shares with the Meteor 350

Royal Enfield has launched the new Classic 350 retro styled motorcycle. This motorcycle has a strong fan base in the country. In its new avatar, the 2021 RE Classic 350 gets some feature updates. It is being offered in 5 trims of Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome.

Bookings have opened on the company website, or at the nearest Royal Enfield Store while customers can book test rides and customize their Classic 350 via the Royal Enfield App. The new RE Classic 350 comes in with a 3 year warranty along with 1 year Roadside Assistance (RSA).

Vibration Test – Old vs New Royal Enfield Classic 350

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets to a new J Series, single cylinder, 4 stroke, EFI unit that also powers the Meteor 350. This engine offers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed constant mesh gearbox.

This engine continues to give out the prototypical thump of exhaust as seen on its current counterpart. Not only that, it is this engine which has removed the vibrations from Classic 350. You feel no vibrations while riding the motorcycle. Minor vibrations seep in once you cross 80-100 kmph. Take a look at the vibration test of Royal Enfield New Classic 350 Vs Old Classic 350 in the video below by Nitin Autoroids.

Dimensions and Features

2021 RE Classic 350 measures 2,145mm in length, 785 mm in width and 1,090mm in height. It sits on a 1,390 wheelbase and gets ground clearance at 170 mm which is 3mm higher compared to the outgoing model. Fuel tank capacity stands at 13 liters. Braking is via front disc brake and rear drum brake with single channel ABS offered as standard. It receives telescopic suspension and rear twin tube emulsion shocks while it rides on 19 inch wheel front and 18 inch wheel at the rear.

Feature updates seen on the new Classic 350 shows off a new semi digital instrument cluster with analogue speedometer and LCD with fuel display and odometer. It also gets a new lighting system with halogen bulbs – an updated headlamp unit and refreshed tail lamp cluster. It sports Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation System and a new USB port positioned just below the handlebar.

Price and Colour Options

RE Classic entry level Redditch is priced at Rs 1,84,374 while Classic 350 Halcyon carries a price tag of Rs 1,92,123. The Signals variant is at Rs 2,04,367 while the top of the line Dark and Chrome variants are priced at Rs 2,11,465 and Rs 2,15,118 respectively – all prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

RE Classic 350 is being presented in a total of 11 colour options. The Redditch trim gets two colours of Redditch Sage Green and Redditch Grey. Classic 350 Halcyon variant comes in three colours of Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black and Halcyon Grey while the Signals variant has two options of Signals Marsh Grey and Signals Desert Sand.

RE Classic 350 Dark variant will sport colour options of Dark Stealth Black and Dark Gunmetal Grey while the top spec Chrome variant gets two colours of Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze. Classic 350 will continue to rival the Honda H’Ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale and Jawa models.