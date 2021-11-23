Royal Enfield New Teaser For EICMA 2021 – Is It Super Meteor 650cc Cruiser?

Royal Enfield has shared two new teaser videos ahead of EICMA 2021 – It reveals their new special logo, marking the 120th anniversary of the iconic motorcycle brand

A name that has delighted enthusiasts since 1901, Royal Enfield is looking forward to celebrate its 120th anniversary in a grand manner. Part of the plan is to unveil a special 120th anniversary edition of its flagship 650 twins, Interceptor and Continental GT. Only a limited number of these special edition bikes will be on offer.

The twins have been chosen for the honour, as they are equally popular in domestic and international markets. EICMA 2021, scheduled for Nov 23-28, provides Royal Enfield the perfect opportunity to fortify its position as a leading global motorcycle manufacturer.

650 Twins 120th Anniversary edition details

Special edition 650 twins get multiple cosmetic updates including a new colour theme. A new ‘120th Anniversary’ edition logo can be seen on top of the fuel tank. There’s golden pinstriping as well, which is referred to as Madras stripes. On the side of fuel tank, there’s a new round 3D badge with RE logo. These updates enhance the bike’s retro profile and provide a better connect with the brand’s glorious past.

In terms of hardware, 650 twins 120th anniversary edition will be the same as current model. The bikes are powered by 648cc parallel twin-cylinder, air cooled engine that generates 47 hp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5150 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield 650 twins utilize a steel tubular double cradle frame with 41mm front forks and dual rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

650 Twins 120th Anniversary edition India launch

After its global unveil, 120th anniversary 650 twins are likely to be introduced in India as well. Most features will be the same as showcased at the time of global unveil. The updates are likely to push the price of the twins a bit higher. Standard 650 twins are priced in the range of Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 3.2 lakh.

Super Meteor 650cc cruiser

Royal Enfield will also unveil a new 650cc cruiser at EICMA. Once launched, it will be the new flagship for the company. The bike has been spotted on road tests, which reveals that it is a perfect fit for long distance on-road touring. It will be unveiled as Super Meteor and could borrow some styling bits from Meteor 350. As for the hardware, Super Meteor will be using the same engine as 650 twins.

The bike has a retro profile with features such as round headlamp, round rear view mirrors, and broad rear fenders. A large windscreen can be seen at front, which is both functionally and visually relevant. Users can expect comfortable rides, as the bike has forward-set footpegs and ergonomically placed handlebar. Seats are pretty wide and come with thick foam padding. Pillion riders can expect extra comfort with the chunky backrest.