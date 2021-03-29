Royal Enfield Partners With Knox To offer CE-rated Riding Gear

The riding kit includes 14 pairs of gloves and CE Level 2 knee protector

Knox, a leader in protective apparel and body armour, has partnered with Royal Enfield to provide gloves and knee protectors. It may be recalled that this partnership goes back two years, when Knox offered riding gear that included jackets, gloves and riding trousers.

Now the partnership between the two brands extends further as they collaborate to offer CE certified level 2 external knee guard with Knox micro lock protection called Conqueror. The gear also includes a total of 14 pairs of riding gloves out of which 9 are CE certified. This alliance with Royal Enfield is a part of the latter’s commitment to offer protection and comfort to riders.

Offering this riding gear is a part of the Chennai based bike maker’s commitment to increase awareness of road safety and to enhance the ‘safe’ and ‘pure riding experience’ for riders which forms the center of company’s product strategy.

Meets Global Safety Norms

The riding jacket was introduced last year and comes in with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 MICRO-LOCK armours for shoulder and elbow. The protective apparel consists of 14 pairs of riding gloves, 9 of which are CE certified and knee protectors which also comply with international CE standards.

Riding gear gloves range starts off at Rs.2,250 going up to Rs.4,500. The knee protectors are priced at Rs.3,950. The jackets, in three variants of Streetwind, Windfarer and Explorer V3 are priced at Rs.4,950, Rs.6,950 and Rs.8,950 respectively.

Best in Class Features

The glove range offers best in class features and in a range of 14 sets. Intrepid is priced at Rs 2,250, Cragsman at Rs 3,100 and Bravado at Rs 3,300. The range also extends to Blizzard gloves, priced at Rs 3,750, Roadbound at Rs 3,750, Stalwart at Rs 3,950 and Striker at Rs 3,950. It also includes the top of the line Vamos priced at Rs 4,200 and Stout priced at Rs 4,500.

The gloves come in with knuckle and palm protection, cuff adjusters, screen friendly finger tips and stretch panels for better comfort. The glove range from Knox is made of quality abrasion resistant leather with polyester air mesh and waterproof membrane. They are useful in varying weather conditions and come in with Knox knuckle protectors and Knox scaphoid protection system.

The knee guards are easy to put on and remove. They can be worn on their own for those riders who do not prefer to wear armoured trousers. The knee guards are CE approved to the highest Level 2 standards and flexible and comfortable to wear all through the day in any sort of environment.

The new Conqueror knee guards, riding gear and gloves are available at all Royal Enfield dealership while they are also on sale via online stores (store.royalenfield.com), Amazon and select central and shoppers stop outlets.