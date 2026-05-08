Royal Enfield Plans 18 Launches (5 New Bikes, 13 Updates) – AP Plant To Increase Production By 9 Lakh

As part of its FY2027 portfolio expansion, Royal Enfield will be introducing new models across 350-450cc, 650cc and 750cc segments

Royal Enfield has big plans for FY2027, with a focus on both new launches and updating the existing portfolio. While the company currently dominates the 350cc-450cc and 650cc segments, it is necessary to tackle emerging threats and move further up the value chain. Royal Enfield is also setting up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, the company’s first plant outside Tamil Nadu. Let’s check out the details.

5 new launches, 13 updated models

Royal Enfield will be launching 5 all-new motorcycles in FY2027. These include Himalayan 440, Scram 450, Bullet 650, Himalayan 750 and Continental GT750. Entering the 750cc high-performance premium segment is a major strategic evolution for the brand. There are multiple objectives such as allowing access to more premium upgrade options to Royal Enfield fans.

With its 750cc range, Royal Enfield will have more firepower to take on leading brands across both domestic and global markets. While the brand’s current portfolio is limited to bikes up to 650cc, there were multiple higher capacity bestsellers in the past. For reference, the original Interceptor was equipped with a 750cc engine. There was a Model K as well, which came with a massive 976cc V-twin engine. The company also produced a 770cc V-twin, which was used by Allied armies during World War I.

In the 350cc-450cc segment, Royal Enfield will be introducing updates for 13 bikes. This is aimed at enhancing value for customers and also to tackle the rising competition in this space. Brands like Triumph, Honda and Harley-Davidson have been aggressively targeting this segment with a wide range of products. Homegrown brands like Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor and Bajaj are also upping their game in this space.

Even with a plethora of rivals, Royal Enfield continues to dominate the 350cc-650cc motorcycle segment. The company reported record dispatches of more than 12 lakh units in FY2026. Domestic sales were at 11.07 lakh units, whereas exports contributed 1.30 lakh units. For FY2027, Royal Enfield is targeting double-digit growth in production at around 13.20 lakh units. Production in FY2026 was at 12.40 lakh units, an increase of 23% YoY.

New AP plant

To meet the rising demand for its bikes, Royal Enfield will be setting up a new plant in Andhra Pradesh. This will be a manufacturing facility and vendor park located in the Satyavedu region of Tirupati district. The project involves an investment of Rs 2,200 crore and has been approved by the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board.

Royal Enfield’s new plant is being developed in two phases, with completion targeted in 2029 and 2032, respectively. When fully operational, the new plant will add 9 lakh units of annual production capacity. Royal Enfield’s current production capacity is at 15 lakh units per annum. The new plant will create 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

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