Royal Enfield Price List April 2021 – 350cc Classic, Bullet, Meteor

Royal Enfield recently updated its lineup with facelifted models of Himalayan and 650 Twins- Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

What seems to be a parallel phenomenon spreading across the automotive industry, Royal Enfield became the latest auto manufacturer to increase prices of its models at the start of a new financial year. The increase in prices varies according to different models and their variants on offer.

The updated prices will be applicable with immediate effect. This is the second price revision this year after the bikemaker recently hooked prices of all its models earlier in January. Other than the revised price, there are no updates made to the motorcycles at any level.

Classic, Bullet, Meteor price hike

Starting with the brand’s best-selling model, Classic 350 is now costlier by up to Rs 5992. Price hike varies according to colour options available.

The Standard single-channel ABS variant of the retro motorcycle is now priced at Rs 1,72,466 against the last month’s price of Rs 1,67,235. The dual-channel ABS variants are now offered between a price range of Rs 1,80,880 and Rs 1,98,600 (all prices are ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Bullet is the longest running motorcycle in production in the whole world. The classic bike has also witnessed a substantial hike in its prices in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 13,000 depending on the variant.

Model New Price Old Price Difference Bullet 350 Rs 1,40,828 Rs 1,33,446 Rs 7382 Bullet 350X KS Rs 1,34,347 Rs 1,27,279 Rs 7068 Bullet 350X ES Rs 1,55,480 Rs 1,42,890 Rs 12590 Meteor 350 Rs 1,84,319 – Rs 1,93,679 Rs 1,78,744 – Rs 1,93,656 Rs 6000 (approx.)

Bullet is now retailed at a starting price of Rs 1,40,828 and goes up to Rs 1,55,480. Prior to the latest price revision, Meteor 350 had been offered at a price between Rs 1,78,744 to Rs 1,93,656 and now it will be retailed at a price range of Rs 1,84,319 and Rs 1,93,679 (all prices are ex-showroom).

Mechanical Specifications

Both Bullet 350 and Classic 350 are powered by the same 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that produces 19.2 bhp and at 5,250rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles also share the same hardware configurations that consist of a single downtube chassis suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

On the other hand, Meteor 350 has a whole new set of mechanicals that feature a new powertrain and new underpinnings. The cruiser draws its power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke motor that is paired with a new 5-speed gearbox.

This unit is capable of generating 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is built on a new J platform while the suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at front and twin-sided shock absorbers at rear. The same configurations will be present in the new-gen Classic 350 which is likely to make its debut in a couple of months.