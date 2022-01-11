Royal Enfield Prices Jan 2022 Increased – Classic 350, Meteor, Himalayan

It is likely that increase in input costs has prompted Royal Enfield to hike prices of its motorcycles

In line with industry trends, Royal Enfield has increased prices of its motorcycles in the first month of the year. Global supply chain has been adversely impacted due to pandemic, resulting in shortage of several raw materials and components. Shift to stricter emission norms is also responsible for price hikes in automotive space.

Royal Enfield Prices Jan 2022 – Classic 350, Meteor 350

Royal Enfield’s top-selling bike Classic 350 has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 3,332. Classic 350 starting price is now Rs 1,87,246 for Redditch variant. New prices of other variants are Halcyon (Rs 1,95,125), Signals (Rs 2,07,539), Dark (Rs 2,14,743) and Chrome (Rs 2,18,450). As may be recalled, new-gen Classic 350 was launched last year in the price range of Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price hike is around the same as that of Classic 350. Starting price is now Rs 2,01,620 for Fireball (Red, Yellow). New prices of other variants are Fireball (White, Black) – Rs 2,03,456; Stellar (Blue, Red, Black) – Rs 2,07,700; Stellar (Pure Black) – Rs 2,09,537; Supernova (Brown, Blue) – Rs 2,17,836; and Supernova (Silver, Beige Custom) – Rs 2,19,674.

Royal Enfield Himalayan new prices

Royal Enfield Himalayan prices in January 2022 have been increased in the range of Rs 4,103 to Rs 4,253. Himalayan starting price is now Rs 2,14,887 for Mirage Silver and Gravel Gray. Lake Blue and Rock Red are available at Rs 2,18,706 whereas Granite Black and Pine Green will cost Rs 2,22,526.

Earlier, Royal Enfield had increased prices of Himalayan and Meteor in September last year. At that time, all variants of Meteor had become costlier by Rs 7k. In percentage terms, the price hike was in the range of 3.36% to 3.64%. Himalayan prices were increased by a flat rate of Rs 5k for all variants. Percentage increase was in the range of 2.34% to 2.43%.

No updates

No new changes have been introduced for any of these Royal Enfield bikes. New-gen Classic 350 was launched last year with several enhancements including a new chassis and new engine. It has resulted in significant improvements in terms of reduced vibrations and ride dynamics. The first Royal Enfield bike to benefit from these updates was Meteor 350 that was launched in November 2020.

Both new-gen Classic 350 and Meteor 350 share the same 350cc engine. It generates max power of 20.2 bhp and peak torque of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Next-gen versions of other Royal Enfield 350cc bikes will also be getting these updates.

Himalayan is equipped with a 411cc motor that delivers 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm. Transmission is a 5-speed constant mesh unit. In future, Royal Enfield will be expanding Himalayan range to include multiple new products.

One of these will be Himalayan 450, which will be positioned as a premium Adv bike. It will take on rivals such as KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310GS. Himalayan 450 will be utilizing an entirely new platform. It is expected to deliver around 40 bhp of max power.