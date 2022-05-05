Royal Enfield Classic 350, 650 Twins Price Hike – Scram 411 Price Cut

Royal Enfield has updated prices for almost its entire lineup, prices of some models have decreased while others have decreased

There is some good and bad news for Royal Enfield fans and prospective buyers. Bad news is that the Chennai-based bikemaker has increased prices for Classic 350 and 650 Twins. Good news is that the company has reduced prices of Scram 411 within a couple of months of its market launch.

At a time when automakers are increasing prices of their models due to a rise in input costs, the lowering of prices of Scram 411 comes as a pleasant surprise. Prices for the scrambler have been reduced by Rs 2,846.

Royal Enfield Prices May 2022 – Classic 350, Scram 411

After the latest price revision, Scram 411 is priced from Rs 2.03 lakh to Rs 2.08 lakh. Interestingly, these are the same prices of Scram 411, from the time it was launched in earlier this year. Prices were increased in April 2022, and now have been reduced by Rs 2,846.

On the other hand, Classic 350 can be had at a price range of Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 2.21 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Despite price revisions, features and specs on both bikes remain identical.

Classic 350 got a generation upgrade in late 2020 in which it received brand new underpinnings and powertrain. It is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Scram borrows its underpinnings and engine from Himalayan. It is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that produces 24 bhp and 32 Nm of torque.

Recently, Royal Enfield also reduced prices of Meteor 350 and Himalayan. However, that came at a cost since the company won’t be offering Tripper Navigation as a standard feature for any of its models henceforth. This step was taken as a measure to combat the global semiconductor chip shortage. It can be availed only as an official accessory through the company’s MIY configurator on the Royal Enfield website.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices May 2022

Apart from this Royal Enfield has also increased prices for its flagship 650 Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. Both models have witnessed a price hike of up to Rs. 4,681 for their top-end chrome variants. Prices of the base Standard and mid Custom variants of both the roadster and the cafe racer have been increased by Rs 2,845.

After the latest price update, Interceptor 650 is available at a price range of Rs 2.86 lakh and Rs 3.10 lakh whereas Continental GT is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.03 lakh and tops out at Rs 3.27 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Like other models in the Royal Enfield, no changes in specs or features have been made in either of the motorcycles.

Both 650 Twins are powered by a 648cc parallel-twin air/oil-cooled motor that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. Suspension is handled by conventional forks up front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear with preload adjustment. Braking hardware comprises 320mm and 300mm disc at front and rear respectively aided by a dual-channel ABS.