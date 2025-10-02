Royal Enfield Records Highest Ever Sales In Sep 2025 – Over 1.13 Lakh Units Sold

Royal Enfield recorded robust sales performance in September 2025, continuing its growth momentum across domestic and export markets. The company sold 1,24,328 units in September 2025, registering a 43% YoY growth compared to 86,978 units sold in September 2024. This is the highest ever monthly sales recorded by Royal Enfield. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales grew by 9%, up from 1,14,002 units in August 2025.

In the sub-350cc segment, Royal Enfield sold 1,07,478 units, up 43% YoY from 75,331 units, while motorcycles above 350cc contributed 16,850 units, reflecting a growth of 45% YoY. Domestic sales stood at 1,13,573 units, a 43% increase YoY, while exports rose by 41% YoY to 10,755 units. Compared to August 2025, domestic sales grew by 10.4% MoM, while exports dipped marginally by 3.3% MoM.

Q2 FY2026 Performance

For Q2 FY2026, Royal Enfield achieved 3,26,375 units in total wholesales, a significant 43% YoY growth compared to 2,27,872 units in Q2 FY2025. The sub-350cc segment contributed 2,82,156 units (+46% YoY), while >350cc models accounted for 44,219 units (+27% YoY). Domestic sales rose sharply to 2,92,703 units, up 42% YoY, and exports grew by an impressive 55% YoY to 33,672 units.

FY2026 Year-to-Date (YTD) Performance

In the April–September 2025 period (YTD FY2026), Royal Enfield sold a total of 5,91,903 units, marking a 30% YoY growth over 4,54,779 units in the same period last year. Sub-350cc motorcycles contributed 5,09,610 units (+32% YoY), while >350cc models accounted for 82,293 units (+22% YoY). Domestic sales grew by 27% YoY to 5,21,482 units, and exports surged by 60% YoY to 70,421 units, highlighting growing global demand.

Speaking about the performance for September 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director – Eicher Motors Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer – Royal Enfield, said, “It has been an incredible start to the festive season for us at Royal Enfield, we have registered our best ever monthly sales volume and have crossed 1,00,000+ retail volumes for the month. To make sure that our customers take home their favourite Royal Enfield motorcycle this festive season, we have put in considerable effort. In the month of September, we announced the upgraded Meteor 350 which has received a promising response from our community. All our new and existing motorcycles continue to perform well, we are confident of the growth momentum and are looking forward to a great year ahead.”